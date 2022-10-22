Read full article on original website
Alexander Hammerstone Says WWE Turning Him Down Got Him On The Path He Is Now
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone made an appearance on the Wrassingh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as how when he had the chance to be signed by WWE, he might have shown them his raw potential, but he had not started to prove what he is capable of.
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
Kofi Kingston On The Possibility Of A Trios Titles In The WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as the possibility of a Trios Championships in the WWE since the company now has a lot of trios teams on their roster. Kofi Kingston said:. “Anything is possible. There’s...
Britt Baker Reveals Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her, Talks Being Face Of AEW Women's Division (Video)
Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview looking at her run in All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AEW women's star spoke about being the face of the women's division for the promotion, reveals advice Charlotte Flair gave her and more.
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)
-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
Sam Beale Reflects On His Time In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the 3 Count Podcast, Sam Beale reflected on his time in Impact Wrestling. Check out the highlights below. “Oh I mean, the thing with TV to me honestly, like every single time I worked TV — you always feel the pressure. You’re always feeling the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, like you’re the center of attention. And truthfully you’ve never been there before, so you being the center of attention of a big, big audience is kinda nerve-wracking, it definitely is. And like, I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t feel pressure every single time to go be larger than life. Because there way, there was always pressure. I think it was a little bit more upon myself putting the pressure on me than it was anybody else. Just because I hold myself to a high standard. So like, I would go in each time, every time I would get asked back to Impact it would be like, I’d put pressure on myself to be the match of the night, or to be the best thing that has ever happened to Impact, you know? And that’s just unrealistic to really live up to in the role I was given."
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Liv Morgan, UUDD Plays Street Fighter II
-- A brand new episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is now available on YouTube. Earlier this week, WWE Smackdown Superstars Sheamus and Liv Morgan hit the gym, in a video described as follows:. This week on Celtic Warrior Workouts, we join “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Liv Morgan at The...
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: "He's Me, Basically"
Who better to ask than the WWE Hall Of Famer himself. During an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast , Goldberg discussed the comparisons between himself and the current NXT Champion. Check out the highlights below. On comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker:. “So I talked to a dude, a...
Juice Robinson Talks Fans Comparing The Bullet Club To The nWo
Top NJPW Star Juice Robinson, who competes for AEW as well as IMPACT Wrestling, spoke with Inside The Ropes on a variety of topics such as fans comparing The Bullet Club to the nWo and how Bullet Club is more than just a brand or a stable and how their success came from merchandise sales, most especially in Japan.
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change
WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
Thunder Rosa Talks AEW Return Status, Interim Championship Created In Her Absence
Thunder Rosa recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the AEW Women's Champion spoke about the interim title created in her absence, her AEW return status and more. Featured below are some of the...
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
