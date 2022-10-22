Read full article on original website
The Gunn Club Talk About Growing Up With Popular Dad In Midst Of Successful WWE Attitude Era
What was it like for Austin and Colten Gunn to grow up with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn of New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X fame as their father?. The Gunn Club spoke about this during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
DDP Reveals He Went To The WWE's HQ In Stamford To Do A Test To Be An Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he went to the WWE's HQ in Stamford in 2002 to do a test to be an announcer because Kevin Dunn told him to and how Kevin called him back and informed him that they will start the pro wrestling legend with the satellite for the first month or two.
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: "He's Me, Basically"
Who better to ask than the WWE Hall Of Famer himself. During an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast , Goldberg discussed the comparisons between himself and the current NXT Champion. Check out the highlights below. On comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker:. “So I talked to a dude, a...
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
Jim Ross Recalls HLA Segments On Raw
During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross explained the reason why WWE's infamous 'HLA' segments "just didn't fit." Check out the comments from good ole' JR below:. “It would’ve been another short creative meeting. ‘Here’s what we want to do,’ and my vote would...
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
Brian Gewirtz Recalls Using Top WWE Superstars To Voice Frustrations To Vince McMahon
Brian Gewirtz had a system in place to voice frustrations to the Chairman of the Board when working behind-the-scenes in WWE as the head writer for the company. In his new book, "There’s Just One Problem…True Stories from the Former, Formerly, Formerly Seventh Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz recalls using top WWE Superstars as a way of voicing his issues with Vince McMahon.
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has added a total of eleven classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from January 1996 to Match 1996. A number of wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson and Shawn Michaels.
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change
WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
WWE News: Robert Stone Pays Tribute to His Mother, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her "Galaxy"
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT's own Robert Stone announced that his mother passed away this week. On behalf of Rajah.Com, we send our condolences to the family. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Raw Superstar Nikki Cross also posted on Twitter today, where she sent a warning to the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley:
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event
What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10
-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)
-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
Solo Sikoa Names Dream Opponents, More
Solo Sikoa wants the United States or Intercontinental Championship. During his recent interview with Sportskeeda, The Bloodlines own Solo Sikoa discussed his goal to win "whichever belt that we don’t have.” Sikoa also named a few of his dream opponents, and more. Check out the highlights below. On...
