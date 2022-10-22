Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Scream Queens Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features numerous women's matches from people such as Alexa Bliss, Lita and Luna Vachon, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
DDP Reveals Bray Wyatt Should Have Been The One Who Ended The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page took to an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he loved the way the WWE teased the reveal of Bray Wyatt all the way until the actual reveal showing all the different characters throughout the crowd and the arena.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)
-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change
WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
rajah.com
DDP Reveals He Went To The WWE's HQ In Stamford To Do A Test To Be An Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he went to the WWE's HQ in Stamford in 2002 to do a test to be an announcer because Kevin Dunn told him to and how Kevin called him back and informed him that they will start the pro wrestling legend with the satellite for the first month or two.
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Growing Up With Popular Dad In Midst Of Successful WWE Attitude Era
What was it like for Austin and Colten Gunn to grow up with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn of New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X fame as their father?. The Gunn Club spoke about this during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio face Ludwig Kaiser in Singles action, while the main event segment saw Logan Paul address the WWE Universe. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Liv Morgan, UUDD Plays Street Fighter II
-- A brand new episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is now available on YouTube. Earlier this week, WWE Smackdown Superstars Sheamus and Liv Morgan hit the gym, in a video described as follows:. This week on Celtic Warrior Workouts, we join “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Liv Morgan at The...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston On The Possibility Of A Trios Titles In The WWE
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as the possibility of a Trios Championships in the WWE since the company now has a lot of trios teams on their roster. Kofi Kingston said:. “Anything is possible. There’s...
rajah.com
Becky Lynch Talks The Future Of Pro Wrestling And Women's Wrestling
Top WWE Star "Big Time Becks" Becky Lynch recently took part in a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how women are the future of pro wrestling as well as how the women's roster they have right now in the WWE is the future of women's wrestling.
rajah.com
Brian Gewirtz Recalls Using Top WWE Superstars To Voice Frustrations To Vince McMahon
Brian Gewirtz had a system in place to voice frustrations to the Chairman of the Board when working behind-the-scenes in WWE as the head writer for the company. In his new book, "There’s Just One Problem…True Stories from the Former, Formerly, Formerly Seventh Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz recalls using top WWE Superstars as a way of voicing his issues with Vince McMahon.
rajah.com
Internal Reaction to Bray Wyatt's Return; WWE Looking to Use Similar Ideas in Future
-- Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has by almost all accounts been a successful one built up over the course of several weeks' worth of teases. Internally, Wyatt is already listed as Smackdown's top babyface with Drew McIntyre slotted second on the list. PWInsider.com reports that WWE has also been thrilled with the merchandise Wyatt has been moving as he has been the top seller over the last few weeks, prompting the company to roll out even more Wyatt merchandise, including plush versions of his Firefly Fun House characters.
rajah.com
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
Logan Paul Talks First He Met Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar, How He's Feeling Ahead Of Crown Jewel
Logan Paul recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. During the discussion, the influencer spoke about the first time he met Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, how he's feeling ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, getting a world title shot so soon into his WWE career and more.
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
Comments / 0