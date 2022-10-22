Read full article on original website
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Growing Up With Popular Dad In Midst Of Successful WWE Attitude Era
What was it like for Austin and Colten Gunn to grow up with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn of New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X fame as their father?. The Gunn Club spoke about this during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
Shawn Michaels Explains Why T-Bar Burned His Mask At Halloween Havoc
Why did T-Bar burn his mask at NXT Halloween Havoc?. That's the burning question that Shawn Michaels answered during Saturday evening's Halloween Havoc post-show media call. Check out the comments from the current WWE SVP of Talent Development-Creative below:. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there...
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)
-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change
WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
Best Of WWE: Scream Queens Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features numerous women's matches from people such as Alexa Bliss, Lita and Luna Vachon, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: "He's Me, Basically"
Who better to ask than the WWE Hall Of Famer himself. During an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast , Goldberg discussed the comparisons between himself and the current NXT Champion. Check out the highlights below. On comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker:. “So I talked to a dude, a...
WWE News: Robert Stone Pays Tribute to His Mother, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her "Galaxy"
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT's own Robert Stone announced that his mother passed away this week. On behalf of Rajah.Com, we send our condolences to the family. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Raw Superstar Nikki Cross also posted on Twitter today, where she sent a warning to the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley:
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Smackdown Superstar Comments On Upcoming Wheel Of Fortune Appearance (Video)
-- Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is in the spotlight on the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:. Dragunov is currently a member of the NXT roster. -- in other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods Wheel of Fortune on Sunday:
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
KiLynn King Talks About Being Big Saraya Fan, Wanting To Be Her Return Opponent In AEW
KiLynn King recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about how cool it would be if she were Saraya's first opponent in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Fred Rosser Recalls Decision To Come Out After Signing With WWE
As noted, Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider's Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
Jimmy Korderas Say Raw Superstar Is "Starting To Get It"
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the opening segment of the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Yes, I know Positivity Week was last week, but it seems to be continuing into this...
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event
What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
