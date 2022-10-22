Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush. Stefanowski did not directly...
Journal Inquirer
Rocket launch visible in state Nov. 6
Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia. If...
Journal Inquirer
Rainbow flag, being political, doesn't belong in classrooms
Another front has opened in Connecticut's flag war, this time in Stonington, where, responding to a complaint and acting on legal advice, the school superintendent determined that the "rainbow" or gay pride flags teachers had placed in their classrooms are political and told teachers to remove them. Whereupon students and...
Journal Inquirer
Quinnipiac poll finds CT unchanged: Lamont, Blumenthal up by 15 points
Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal maintained double-digit leads over Republicans Bob Stefanowski and Leora Levy in a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Monday. The new poll shows the Democratic incumbents with identical leads of 56% to 41% over their challengers, results that have changed little...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Support Hansen
Mary Ann Hansen has my vote for State Representative of the 8th District. Mary Ann is the only candidate for the 8th who supports women’s reproductive rights and common-sense gun safety laws. She is the only candidate who will stand up for the working families in the district and...
