Texas State

Journal Inquirer

Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski invoked the memories of two murdered Bristol police officers Monday during an emotional campaign event outside the state Capitol as he claimed that police are endangered by Connecticut’s police accountability law. Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush. Stefanowski did not directly...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rocket launch visible in state Nov. 6

Connecticut residents will be able to view a rocket launch on Nov. 6. But only if they wake up before sunrise. NASA plans to launch its Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket that Sunday at 5:50 a.m. from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, located on the Eastern shore of Virginia. If...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Rainbow flag, being political, doesn't belong in classrooms

Another front has opened in Connecticut's flag war, this time in Stonington, where, responding to a complaint and acting on legal advice, the school superintendent determined that the "rainbow" or gay pride flags teachers had placed in their classrooms are political and told teachers to remove them. Whereupon students and...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Quinnipiac poll finds CT unchanged: Lamont, Blumenthal up by 15 points

Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal maintained double-digit leads over Republicans Bob Stefanowski and Leora Levy in a Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters released Monday. The new poll shows the Democratic incumbents with identical leads of 56% to 41% over their challengers, results that have changed little...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Support Hansen

Mary Ann Hansen has my vote for State Representative of the 8th District. Mary Ann is the only candidate for the 8th who supports women’s reproductive rights and common-sense gun safety laws. She is the only candidate who will stand up for the working families in the district and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

