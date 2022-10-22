ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

Turnovers plague field hockey in 3-1 loss to Boston College

The Boston University field hockey team has not been overmatched often in the past month. But in the Terriers’ matchup against No. 21 Boston College Sunday afternoon, BU looked disjointed, overwhelmed and a step too slow. The Eagles (7-9) pulled away with a pair of third-quarter tallies to earn...
Own goal allows BU men’s soccer to defeat American 1-0

Boston University edged out American University 1-0 after the Eagles (6-4-5, 3-2-2 Patriot League) scored an own goal in Sunday’s contest. The win extended the Terriers’ (5-4-6, 3-1-3 PL) divisional unbeaten streak to six, which is the program’s longest since 2014. BU continued its season-long strong defensive...
Students participate in the search for BU’s next president

Undergraduate students at Boston University voiced their opinions about the search for BU’s next president during a Presidential Search Committee meeting Oct. 24 on Zoom, following President Robert Brown’s announcement will step down at the end of the academic year. Members of the Board of Trustees announced the...
BU goes Hollywood with original short film ‘Miss Fortune’ by DKA student

From liability waivers and on-set insurance to an intimacy coordinator and walkie talkies, Boston University’s co-ed film fraternity made every effort to mimic the set of a real industry film for their latest thriller “Miss Fortune.”. “[‘Miss Fortune’] is a student film that doesn’t look like a student...
‘Acatoberfest’ brings BU a cappella groups together

Performers dressed as cowboys, bees and Taylor Swift performed in Marsh Chapel on Oct. 21. Hosted by treble-voiced a cappella group Aural Fixation, all of Boston University’s a cappella groups united for the annual “Acatoberfest” concert. In true “Acatoberfest” tradition, each a cappella group performed one or...
City of Boston releases ongoing plan to reconstruct Boston Common

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the Boston Common Master Plan on Oct. 12, detailing upcoming improvements to the public space and inviting residents to share their thoughts during a 45-day open comment period. The master plan was a collaboration between the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the...
How hard is it to go vegan at BU? Kara Mihm investigates

To some, a tear is provoked by the end of a heart-wrenching melodrama. To others, it might be caused by the final completion of an intensely sought-after goal. For me, it was the reaction to the “vegan” label on the dining hall chocolate cake. But let’s start from...
Biomedical Engineering Society hosts Design-A-Thon

Boston University’s Biomedical Engineering Society is hosting their first year-long Design-A-Thon, a competition where students design projects to address inequalities in the healthcare system for underrepresented communities. “The main overarching theme of the Design-A-Thon is diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Prinjali Kalyan BMES club president and a senior in...
