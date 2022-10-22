Read full article on original website
Related
The Ring Magazine
Alycia Baumgardner says she could have looked even better against Mikaela Mayer
As soon as Alycia Baumgardner arrived home in Detroit, Michigan, last week, the newly minted Ring and unified junior lightweight women’s world champion got a chance to bask in Chick-fil-A, laundry and her split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Mikaela Mayer at the O2 Arena in London on October 15, which she has watched numerous times.
The Ring Magazine
Manager Peter Kahn and trainer Javiel Centeno nail George Kambosos with lawsuits
On Thursday, October 13, manager Peter Kahn and trainer Javiel Centeno filed lawsuits for breach of contract against former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. in the circuit court of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Australian. Three days after...
The Ring Magazine
Bryan Chevalier to face late-sub Cesar Juarez tonight on ProBox TV
Another chapter of the rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico will headline the next ProBox TV card. Junior lightweight Bryan Chevalier will face late-sub Cesar Juarez tonight at Coliseo Roberto Clemente, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 10-round bout will headline a Cotto Promotions card (ProBox TV, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).
The Ring Magazine
Ring Ratings Update: Deontay Wilder advances to No. 1 at heavyweight
The Ring Women’s Ratings Panel had more to discuss and debate this month than the men’s panel, but there were highlights (and some “lowlights”) – mainly from the busy day of October 15 – on the male side of the street, including Deontay Wilder’s explosive return, Devin Haney’s bloody rematch domination of George Kambosos, Caleb Plant’s KO-of-the-Year candidate stoppage of Anthony Dirrell, Edwin Rodriguez’s surprising (to some) master class against Gary Antonio Russell, and (ugh) Conor Benn’s positive VADA test.
Comments / 0