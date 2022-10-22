Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
JustaMinx claims she was scammed $10,000 by “psych ward” in return Twitch stream
Streamer ‘JustaMinx’ has returned to Twitch, claiming she was scammed out of $10,000 during her stay at a mental health facility while she was away from social media. JustaMinx is a popular Irish Twitch streamer who has recently returned to the platform after a month-long social media hiatus.
dexerto.com
100T ddk explains why Cryocells was picked over yay for Valorant team
In an announcement about the 100 Thieves Valorant roster for 2023, the 100T General Manager, Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia, and head coach, Michael ‘Mikes’ Hockom, discussed the offseason and why they chose to sign Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban. 100 Thieves have not had an extremely active...
dexerto.com
Twitch star Spreen claims he was banned over channel points rewards
Argentine Twitch star Ivan ‘Spreen’ Buhajeruk has claimed that he was banned from the streaming platform after offering up VIP and subs to his channel via Twitch’s channel points system. Whenever a streamer is hit with a suspension from Twitch, fans quickly scramble to try and find...
dexerto.com
TikToker finally gets role in CSI: Vegas after ‘playing dead’ for a year
A TikToker finally got a role as a dead man in CSI: Vegas after ‘playing dead’ on social media for a year. Content creator Josh Nalley went viral this year after participating in a TikTok challenge that saw him play dead in public for almost a year. In...
Comments / 0