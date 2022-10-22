Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward ( $2,600,000 ) The real estate is ideally suited for a distillery as it is built out as such, The property could also be used for many other retail or commercial uses if the buyer is not interested in the distillery equipment. In 2013 the property was fully renovated with new electrical panel, upgraded gas service, new electric throughout, all new sewer, plumbing, HVAC and seismic retrofit. The distillery property is an architectural masterpiece featuring an industrial modern design with polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling windows, steel moment frame structures, copper, and cinder block walls. The tasting room and retail space features rough sawn beams with a custom concrete tasting bar with Arcadia floor to ceiling retractable doors. There is a 600 square foot office upstairs. The exterior is finished with a smooth fine finish concrete. The distillery is capable of 10,000 cases annually and consists of a 750L Arnold Holstein still with 3 15HL fermenters, 1 15HL Reaction Tank, 1 10HL Blending Tank, 1 15HL Hot Water Tank, and 1 3000HL cold water storage tank. The fully contained rooftop boiler is a skid mounted 1 million btu Aldrich A3S4-25. The real estate has recently appraised at $2,600,000. This property is located in the Economic Development Opportunity Zone and qualifies for capital gains forgiveness. It may also qualify for Economic Development Assistance as well. The distillery has 1 ADA bathroom and the upstairs office has 1 bathroom. The distillery holds an ABC type 06 Still license for making alcoholic spirits and an ABC type 74 license for craft distilling, retail sales, tasting, and cocktails.

