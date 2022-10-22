Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
probrewer.com
“Natural” Paktech 6-pack 6PCE-202-260 – $70/case
"Natural" Paktech 6-pack 6PCE-202-260 - $70/case ( $70 ) Up to 55 cases of natural colored 6-pack paktechs. Located in North Dallas, TX, buyer responsible for shipping. $70/case of 510 (.137ea) 40 cases on one pallet, plus a second partial pallet, flexible on pricing for the full pallet.
probrewer.com
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward
Russell City Distillery + Real Estate, Hayward ( $2,600,000 ) The real estate is ideally suited for a distillery as it is built out as such, The property could also be used for many other retail or commercial uses if the buyer is not interested in the distillery equipment. In 2013 the property was fully renovated with new electrical panel, upgraded gas service, new electric throughout, all new sewer, plumbing, HVAC and seismic retrofit. The distillery property is an architectural masterpiece featuring an industrial modern design with polished concrete floors, floor to ceiling windows, steel moment frame structures, copper, and cinder block walls. The tasting room and retail space features rough sawn beams with a custom concrete tasting bar with Arcadia floor to ceiling retractable doors. There is a 600 square foot office upstairs. The exterior is finished with a smooth fine finish concrete. The distillery is capable of 10,000 cases annually and consists of a 750L Arnold Holstein still with 3 15HL fermenters, 1 15HL Reaction Tank, 1 10HL Blending Tank, 1 15HL Hot Water Tank, and 1 3000HL cold water storage tank. The fully contained rooftop boiler is a skid mounted 1 million btu Aldrich A3S4-25. The real estate has recently appraised at $2,600,000. This property is located in the Economic Development Opportunity Zone and qualifies for capital gains forgiveness. It may also qualify for Economic Development Assistance as well. The distillery has 1 ADA bathroom and the upstairs office has 1 bathroom. The distillery holds an ABC type 06 Still license for making alcoholic spirits and an ABC type 74 license for craft distilling, retail sales, tasting, and cocktails.
probrewer.com
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK
TWO SECTION SLIDING DOOR REFRIGERATED MERCHANDISER, BLACK ( $2,150 ) Gently used refrigerator used in our taproom for on premise sales. Works well. Only selling to make room for more beer taps.
probrewer.com
10bbl uni tank plus chiller option
I have a 10bbl unitank with all the fittings. Even have a few hoses I can throw in and a mini chugger pump for a little extra. I have a 1.5 hp 18 gallon reservoir glycol chiller from 2021 that has only ran 4 months. combined price is 12k. Glycol...
probrewer.com
15BBL Stainless Jacketed Conical FV Fermenter – Alberta
15BBL Stainless Jacketed Conical FV Fermenter - Alberta ( $10,500 ) Selling one 15 Barrel stainless conical FV – like new. Upper and lower stainless cooling jackets w/ digital controller. Racking arm. Sample port. CIP ball. Pressure relief valve (25psi) Side manway door / Top dry hop port. 60...
probrewer.com
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.
probrewer.com
(2019) 4 Head + 4 Capping bottle filler. Automatic 3 stage CO2 purge
(2019) 4 Head + 4 Capping bottle filler. Automatic 3 stage CO2 purge ( $6,500 ) We are selling our bottle filling and capping line. It’s barely used, less than 15.000 bottles filled because we came to the conclusion that it’s to small for our needs so we bought an identical one but with 8 filling heads.
probrewer.com
3BBL Complete System
Will have our entire 3BBL system for sale. Upgraded to a new production facility so selling the original system from our taproom. Opened in 2014. The brewhouse and control panel are original, The tanks are from 2016. 3BBL Stout system. All electric heat for the HLT and BK. The control...
CNBC
Meta shareholder writes critical open letter saying company needs to slash headcount and stop spending so much money on 'metaverse'
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner, in an open letter to the company, said Meta has too many employees and is moving too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the company's "mojo back." It includes reducing headcount expenses by 20%...
probrewer.com
Craft Malt Isn’t the New Kid on the Block Anymore
There is a lot of talk and interest in the growing craft malt industry. The niche agricultural sector is bringing a lot of local flavor to beer (and spirits) and reviving heritage malts that bring new dimensions to the glass. Jesse Bussard, the executive director of the North American Craft...
