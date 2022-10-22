Read full article on original website
2020 CY Sabro For Sale, $12 USD / lb
2020 CY Sabro for sale, 12USD per lb. Has not left the cold storage facility at our supplier’s warehouse.
3BBL Complete System
Will have our entire 3BBL system for sale. Upgraded to a new production facility so selling the original system from our taproom. Opened in 2014. The brewhouse and control panel are original, The tanks are from 2016. 3BBL Stout system. All electric heat for the HLT and BK. The control...
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs
8 BBL Brewhouse Liquidation. Brew System, Fermenters, Serving Tanks, Mill, Kegs ( $1 ) Anacapa Brewery in Ventura, CA is closing down and needs to get all our current equipment out of the building in approximately a month. Most of this equipment is somewhat old but has been well taken care of over 22 years of operation. We would be most interested in someone wanting to buy everything as a lot sale and would be more flexible on price for bigger sales.
25bbl/30hL Jacketed Fermenters $12,500USD each (3 available)
25bbl/30hL Jacketed Fermenters $12,500USD each (3 available) ( $12,500 ) Selling used 25bbl/30hL jacketed Fermenters, $12,500USD each (3 available). These will be decommissioned and available to ship as of Dec 1, 2022 – however, open to arranging earlier decommissioning if needed. Details/Specs. Manufacturer: Jinan Zhuoda. Height: 12.1′. Width/Diameter: 5.6′
Trillium Offers Turn-Key Brewery Opportunity in Canton, MA
Trillium has begun accepting proposals for their 25,000 sq ft. facility located at 110 Shawmut Road in Canton. 2 x 80,000lb capacity grain silos with automated grain handling. 2 large warehouses with racks for raw materials storage. 3 cold storage rooms. 1,600+bbl fermentation cellar/360+bbl brite cellar/240+bbl lagering cellar. 25,000+bbl annual...
