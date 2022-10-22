In recent years, there has been a lot of hype around artificial intelligence’s rise to superintelligence — smarter than the smartest human could ever hope to be, with a terrifying access to the largest network of knowledge and machines ever assembled: the internet. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, inc. and SpaceX, has made the controversial claim that AI poses a more significant threat to human civilization than full-on nuclear war. This take on AI is rooted in the belief that AI systems can adopt a sinister and self-interested ideology to take over the world and outsmart their developers. While suitable for a movie such as Transcendence, this obsession has too much hope for what humans can get a machine to achieve.

