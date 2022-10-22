ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too

New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
CoinTelegraph

OVER announces 7th edition of ARwards for most iconic Metaverse environments

OVER, the decentralized infrastructure for an open, AR-enabled Metaverse, has announced the 7th edition of a fully revamped OVER ARwards called the Venue Design Contest. The competition invites 3D creators and designers to build environments in the OVER Metaverse, choosing from four different categories: stores, art galleries, music rooms and showrooms. A prize pool of $30,000 in OVR Tokens is to be split among the most impressive competition entries.
coinchapter.com

SandStorm Launches On-Demand Metaverse Builds with 5 Virtual World Partners

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. The largest metaverse builder community SandStorm has launched its self-serve build proposals, making it easier for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a builder marketplace that currently spans 5 virtual worlds and eventually plans to expand across the entire open metaverse.
nftplazas.com

STRMNFT Launches its First Creator Program

As exciting as the NFT market is, it is also quite complex and expansive, especially for new creators looking to join the space. It is because of this that STRMNFT, an emerging NFT marketplace, has launched its first creator program. As the STRMNFT team has said, its focus is on...
TechRadar

Most business leaders still prefer an old-fashioned phone call to Zoom

Despite video conferencing calls becoming a common part of our everyday working lives, the humble telephone is still “as relevant as ever” for the everyday operations of firms, new research has found. A survey (opens in new tab) from RingCentral has revealed the retained importance of telephone usage,...
Michigan Daily

AI in context

In recent years, there has been a lot of hype around artificial intelligence’s rise to superintelligence — smarter than the smartest human could ever hope to be, with a terrifying access to the largest network of knowledge and machines ever assembled: the internet. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, inc. and SpaceX, has made the controversial claim that AI poses a more significant threat to human civilization than full-on nuclear war. This take on AI is rooted in the belief that AI systems can adopt a sinister and self-interested ideology to take over the world and outsmart their developers. While suitable for a movie such as Transcendence, this obsession has too much hope for what humans can get a machine to achieve.
dailycoin.com

City of Fukuoka Is Becoming the Blockchain Hub of Japan

Global attention to blockchain technology is affecting policy creation on the national level in Japan. The country’s hi-tech landscape is seeing increasing usage of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Japan’s sixth-largest city, Fukuoka, recently became the Web3 hub as more blockchain-related businesses settled in the city, thanks...
Entrepreneur

7 Visual Trends in Media and Publications

Experienced online marketers schooled in visual trends know full well that the old axiom which says “a picture is worth a thousand words” is entirely false. They’re worth considerably more...
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Unofficial Layer-2 Dogechain (DC) Surges 226% – Here’s Why

Dogechain, the off-the-record Layer-2 solution for the DOGE Army, has enjoyed success since its mid-August launch. Dogechain’s (DC) developers made an announcement on Twitter about the multiple milestones the Web 3.0 platform reached up to date. These include:. Over 55 million transactions. 250,000 unique wallet addresses. Around one million...
techunwrapped.com

5 security mistakes you make when making a video call

The hackers they could take advantage of any carelessness we have to sneak malware or simply steal personal information. That is why we must take certain precautions and not make mistakes that may affect us. This could put your security at risk when using apps like Skype, Google Meet or any other.
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unveils Concept for Next SHIB Hub: The Metaverse

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) development team presented the Growth Dunes, which is set to become the next hub for SHIB: The Metaverse. According to the official blog post, SHIB: The Metaverse will be “a place for the #ShibArmy crypto community to truly call home.” Previously, the SHIB developers introduced WAGMI Temple, Rocket Pond and Canyon Hub.
dailycoin.com

Launch of the First Stablecoin Associated with the Cost of Living

The goal of the world’s first “flat” cryptocurrency is to enable people to retain their purchasing power. Flatcoin Noun tracks the cost of living, and its value is based on daily US inflation data. Blockchain Laguna Labs has just launched the first cost-of-living cryptocurrency called Nuon Flatcoin....
TechCrunch

Bolt launches virtual Shopper Assistant for easier access to personalized experiences

Company CEO Maju Kuruvilla told TechCrunch that rather than dealing with pop-ups or other disconnected methods of obtaining a customer’s email address, retailers, like its customer Tyler’s (an athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer), want a fully end-to-end connected experience for shoppers that would enable them to log in friction-free while also providing product recommendations and turning first-time customers into lifetime customers.
dailycoin.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Clears the Air on Controversial Crypto Regulatory Framework

Crypto billionaire and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has taken to Twitter to clear the air about his proposed crypto regulatory framework that attracted a lot of backlash from crypto enthusiasts. Bankman-Fried’s Framework Meets Resistance. Last week, the FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried posted a draft framework to create clarity...
ambcrypto.com

Japanese payments system to test plastic cards for CBDC- Details inside

Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese international payments system, on 24 October announced the beginning of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing project. In order to facilitate CBDC transactions, the project intends to employ JCB’s current credit card infrastructure and card-shaped interface. The project is a joint...

