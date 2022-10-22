Read full article on original website
Costco Recalls Product From The Kirkland Brand
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Future of Web Development: 5 Things to Expect in the Next Decade
The internet, as we know it today, is in a constant state of evolution. It is difficult to continue to be successful as the owner of a web-based business without aligning with the future of web development and making adjustments accordingly. To put things in context, a little over three...
I’m a business blogger – here are three easy side hustles that will make you big money
A BUSINESS blogger is breaking down the easiest way to make fast cash on social media. Reddit user, Sunnycee, explained that websites like Instagram, Amazon, and Substack have particular niches that can allow you to make thousands of dollars within days. "I've put together 3 side hustles that you can...
Digital Trends
Watch out models, the AI revolution is coming for your jobs too
New AI image-generation systems make headlines every day but that revolution started many years ago. Now one of the most established services for AI face generation has expanded its offering to include full body images. An early use of computer-made faces was for news stories, video games, and documentaries when a person was needed to convey an idea or represent an unknown individual for which no photo was available. Keeping a stock library of faces isn’t too difficult for an agency but standing poses are harder since the type of clothing affects the possible uses of the images. In the past, one or more models would need to be hired for these types of shots.
CoinTelegraph
OVER announces 7th edition of ARwards for most iconic Metaverse environments
OVER, the decentralized infrastructure for an open, AR-enabled Metaverse, has announced the 7th edition of a fully revamped OVER ARwards called the Venue Design Contest. The competition invites 3D creators and designers to build environments in the OVER Metaverse, choosing from four different categories: stores, art galleries, music rooms and showrooms. A prize pool of $30,000 in OVR Tokens is to be split among the most impressive competition entries.
Mark Zuckerberg and Brian Chesky define the post-pandemic CEO culture split: What kind of boss do you work for?
Mark Zuckerberg and Brian Chesky exemplify the two different types of bosses that have emerged during the pandemic. Kevin Dietsch—Getty Images; Eugene Gologursky—Getty Images. If the next blockbuster superhero movie centered around the return-to-office battle, then the villain and the hero are painstakingly obvious: The CEO ordering workers...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
coinchapter.com
SandStorm Launches On-Demand Metaverse Builds with 5 Virtual World Partners
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by CoinChapter.com. The largest metaverse builder community SandStorm has launched its self-serve build proposals, making it easier for brands to hire on-demand builders. SandStorm is a builder marketplace that currently spans 5 virtual worlds and eventually plans to expand across the entire open metaverse.
nftplazas.com
STRMNFT Launches its First Creator Program
As exciting as the NFT market is, it is also quite complex and expansive, especially for new creators looking to join the space. It is because of this that STRMNFT, an emerging NFT marketplace, has launched its first creator program. As the STRMNFT team has said, its focus is on...
TechRadar
Most business leaders still prefer an old-fashioned phone call to Zoom
Despite video conferencing calls becoming a common part of our everyday working lives, the humble telephone is still “as relevant as ever” for the everyday operations of firms, new research has found. A survey (opens in new tab) from RingCentral has revealed the retained importance of telephone usage,...
Michigan Daily
AI in context
In recent years, there has been a lot of hype around artificial intelligence’s rise to superintelligence — smarter than the smartest human could ever hope to be, with a terrifying access to the largest network of knowledge and machines ever assembled: the internet. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, inc. and SpaceX, has made the controversial claim that AI poses a more significant threat to human civilization than full-on nuclear war. This take on AI is rooted in the belief that AI systems can adopt a sinister and self-interested ideology to take over the world and outsmart their developers. While suitable for a movie such as Transcendence, this obsession has too much hope for what humans can get a machine to achieve.
dailycoin.com
City of Fukuoka Is Becoming the Blockchain Hub of Japan
Global attention to blockchain technology is affecting policy creation on the national level in Japan. The country’s hi-tech landscape is seeing increasing usage of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Japan’s sixth-largest city, Fukuoka, recently became the Web3 hub as more blockchain-related businesses settled in the city, thanks...
7 Visual Trends in Media and Publications
Experienced online marketers schooled in visual trends know full well that the old axiom which says “a picture is worth a thousand words” is entirely false. They’re worth considerably more...
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Unofficial Layer-2 Dogechain (DC) Surges 226% – Here’s Why
Dogechain, the off-the-record Layer-2 solution for the DOGE Army, has enjoyed success since its mid-August launch. Dogechain’s (DC) developers made an announcement on Twitter about the multiple milestones the Web 3.0 platform reached up to date. These include:. Over 55 million transactions. 250,000 unique wallet addresses. Around one million...
techunwrapped.com
5 security mistakes you make when making a video call
The hackers they could take advantage of any carelessness we have to sneak malware or simply steal personal information. That is why we must take certain precautions and not make mistakes that may affect us. This could put your security at risk when using apps like Skype, Google Meet or any other.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unveils Concept for Next SHIB Hub: The Metaverse
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) development team presented the Growth Dunes, which is set to become the next hub for SHIB: The Metaverse. According to the official blog post, SHIB: The Metaverse will be “a place for the #ShibArmy crypto community to truly call home.” Previously, the SHIB developers introduced WAGMI Temple, Rocket Pond and Canyon Hub.
dailycoin.com
Launch of the First Stablecoin Associated with the Cost of Living
The goal of the world’s first “flat” cryptocurrency is to enable people to retain their purchasing power. Flatcoin Noun tracks the cost of living, and its value is based on daily US inflation data. Blockchain Laguna Labs has just launched the first cost-of-living cryptocurrency called Nuon Flatcoin....
TechCrunch
Bolt launches virtual Shopper Assistant for easier access to personalized experiences
Company CEO Maju Kuruvilla told TechCrunch that rather than dealing with pop-ups or other disconnected methods of obtaining a customer’s email address, retailers, like its customer Tyler’s (an athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer), want a fully end-to-end connected experience for shoppers that would enable them to log in friction-free while also providing product recommendations and turning first-time customers into lifetime customers.
dailycoin.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Clears the Air on Controversial Crypto Regulatory Framework
Crypto billionaire and founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has taken to Twitter to clear the air about his proposed crypto regulatory framework that attracted a lot of backlash from crypto enthusiasts. Bankman-Fried’s Framework Meets Resistance. Last week, the FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried posted a draft framework to create clarity...
ambcrypto.com
Japanese payments system to test plastic cards for CBDC- Details inside
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese international payments system, on 24 October announced the beginning of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing project. In order to facilitate CBDC transactions, the project intends to employ JCB’s current credit card infrastructure and card-shaped interface. The project is a joint...
