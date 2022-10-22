ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee

There is outrage after vandals attacked a mural of George Floyd, which has become a fixture in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Vandals threw paint on the image of Floyd, even leaving the lid of their paint can on the ground. Riverwest residents are outraged by the vandalism attack on a neighborhood landmark.”I don’t know why they would do something like that. It doesn’t make sense to me,” mural admirer Frank Lawrence said.Artists from across the community worked together to create the mural in June 2020, just weeks after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.Dom Whitehurst was one of the original artists and organizers on the mural project.”What was your first thought?” WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked.”Initially, I was like, that’s horrible. More than likely, race related,” Whitehurst said. “I don’t know. Maybe we have to come over here and keep watch. It’s kind of sad that you have to do that for something so beautiful. This is supposed to be a peaceful representation of the community coming together.””Beautiful , beautiful artifact from Milwaukee history, yes,” mural admirer Lowend Mo said.After word of the vandalism began to spread, some area residents stopped Tuesday to see the damage.”I’m kind of disturbed by that. It’s kind of unfortunate, ” mural admirer Luz Rangel said.”This has to stop. This is beyond disrespectful,” Mo said.Whitehurst told WISN 12 News the other artists who worked on the mural are already making plans to repair the damage. “What happens next?” Wainscott asked Whitehurst. “We’re going to redo that. Repaint it, like we painted it two years ago,” he said. A business on the far corner with a camera wasn’t close enough to catch any vandals in the act, but the artist is going to ask the owner of the building to install cameras.Milwaukee police found about the vandalism after WISN 12 News contacted them Tuesday. If anyone knows anything about who did this, please call them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released a photo of a man being wanted for homicide in connection with a Kenosha mass shooting on Sept. 18. Kendal Readus, 29, was identified last week by police as the suspected shooter in the Sept. 18 shootings, which claimed the life of two people and injured two others in the early morning hours outside a Kenosha tavern.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man

RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
WAUKESHA, WI
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings

Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

