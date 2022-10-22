Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee
There is outrage after vandals attacked a mural of George Floyd, which has become a fixture in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Vandals threw paint on the image of Floyd, even leaving the lid of their paint can on the ground. Riverwest residents are outraged by the vandalism attack on a neighborhood landmark.”I don’t know why they would do something like that. It doesn’t make sense to me,” mural admirer Frank Lawrence said.Artists from across the community worked together to create the mural in June 2020, just weeks after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.Dom Whitehurst was one of the original artists and organizers on the mural project.”What was your first thought?” WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked.”Initially, I was like, that’s horrible. More than likely, race related,” Whitehurst said. “I don’t know. Maybe we have to come over here and keep watch. It’s kind of sad that you have to do that for something so beautiful. This is supposed to be a peaceful representation of the community coming together.””Beautiful , beautiful artifact from Milwaukee history, yes,” mural admirer Lowend Mo said.After word of the vandalism began to spread, some area residents stopped Tuesday to see the damage.”I’m kind of disturbed by that. It’s kind of unfortunate, ” mural admirer Luz Rangel said.”This has to stop. This is beyond disrespectful,” Mo said.Whitehurst told WISN 12 News the other artists who worked on the mural are already making plans to repair the damage. “What happens next?” Wainscott asked Whitehurst. “We’re going to redo that. Repaint it, like we painted it two years ago,” he said. A business on the far corner with a camera wasn’t close enough to catch any vandals in the act, but the artist is going to ask the owner of the building to install cameras.Milwaukee police found about the vandalism after WISN 12 News contacted them Tuesday. If anyone knows anything about who did this, please call them.
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released a photo of a man being wanted for homicide in connection with a Kenosha mass shooting on Sept. 18. Kendal Readus, 29, was identified last week by police as the suspected shooter in the Sept. 18 shootings, which claimed the life of two people and injured two others in the early morning hours outside a Kenosha tavern.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, not seven as authorities originally reported. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined, although Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko called...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine child enticement case; authorities arrest Waukesha man
RACINE, Wis. - Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested Kyle Kurka, a 33-year-old Waukesha man, for attempting to meet with a child for sex, a news release says. Officials said in...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man accused of breaking into woman’s house, headbutting her, then stealing her phone and gun
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into a woman's home and assaulting her, and also stealing her phone and handgun.
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings
Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
