fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Wbaltv.com
New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households
Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
Wbaltv.com
Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic
SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
Baltimore residents to get 25% water discount following E. Coli contamination
Starting this week, Baltimore City residents can expect to see a 25 percent discount in their monthly water bill.
Wbaltv.com
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
Nottingham MD
Von Paris family celebrates rededication of Upper Falls home following two-alarm 2020 fire
UPPER FALLS, MD—The von Paris family celebrated the completion of repairs and renovations to their Upper Falls home over the weekend. The three-story Georgian-Colonial home located at 11611 Franklinville Road burned down in a two-alarm fire in January 2020. Despite the valiant efforts of local first responders, the entire...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County residents share concerns during community walk with police, leaders
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County police and elected officials met with residents Monday evening for a community walk along the Liberty Road corridor. The goal was to bring elected officials to community members who shared everything from neighborhood size to county-wide concerns. On Monday, people showed up outside Woodmoor...
multihousingnews.com
Greystone Arranges Financing for Baltimore Affordable Housing
Several community organizations provided grants to support the transit-oriented project. Greystone has provided a total of $15 million in forward-committed loans for the construction of Cold Spring Lane, a 165-unit transit-oriented affordable housing community located at 3205 W. Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore. The loans consisted of a $12.36 million, 4 percent LIHTC tax-exempt loan from Freddie Mac, as well as a 9 percent LIHTC loan for $2.17 million. Greystone supplied the financing in partnership with Bank of America, on behalf of the developer, Conifer Realty LLC.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Firefighters will start marking Baltimore City's vacant properties
Starting today, Baltimore City officials will identify unsafe vacant homes by pinning a reflective red diamond to them.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
Wbaltv.com
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
Pawtucket Times
Forest Hill MD Reiki Energy Healing For Stress & Pain Reduction Updated
Forest Hill, Maryland energy healing studio Energy Connect (+1-443-987-6633) is updating services to help those suffering from the onset of physical, mental, psychological, or spiritual strain triggered by world events and economic pressures restore balance and holistic health. Forest hill,United States - October 24, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly expanded...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
foxbaltimore.com
Dawson Center established in honor of slain East Baltimore family now sitting unused
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An after-school center for kids, built in honor of an East Baltimore family murdered 20 years ago, is now sitting unused. All seven members of the Dawson family were killed in a firebomb attack in October 2002. A drug dealer retaliated against the family after...
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road business vandalized, vehicle stolen in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. Between Sunday, September 25 and Sunday, October 23, an individual or group of individuals broke into a storage unit in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect(s) stole an undetermined amount of sporting goods, then fled the scene.
2 armed suspects target BMW drivers near Arundel Mills Mall, Annapolis Mall
Police are investigating if two violent incidents this weekend - one outside an Arundel Mills Walmart and one at an Annapolis Mall parking garage - are related.
State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization
Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
