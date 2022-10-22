ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

New initiative aims to help Marylanders as wave of evictions hit households

Baltimore has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, according to United Way of Central Maryland. They're launching a new initiative to help change that. WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with Shanika, who did not wish to share her last name. She is facing eviction. The Essex single mother of six said she once held two jobs, but now she's home with a sick child and said she's exhausted every option.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Massive new container terminal, rail facility coming to Tradepoint Atlantic

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — A massive new container terminal and on-dock rail facility is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic. State and local officials believe the facility will give the Port of Baltimore a significant competitive advantage. Officials called it a strategic and transformational partnership that will create more than 1,000 jobs and help seal the future of the port as an economic engine for the region for years to come.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Greystone Arranges Financing for Baltimore Affordable Housing

Several community organizations provided grants to support the transit-oriented project. Greystone has provided a total of $15 million in forward-committed loans for the construction of Cold Spring Lane, a 165-unit transit-oriented affordable housing community located at 3205 W. Cold Spring Lane in Baltimore. The loans consisted of a $12.36 million, 4 percent LIHTC tax-exempt loan from Freddie Mac, as well as a 9 percent LIHTC loan for $2.17 million. Greystone supplied the financing in partnership with Bank of America, on behalf of the developer, Conifer Realty LLC.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
Pawtucket Times

Forest Hill MD Reiki Energy Healing For Stress & Pain Reduction Updated

Forest Hill, Maryland energy healing studio Energy Connect (+1-443-987-6633) is updating services to help those suffering from the onset of physical, mental, psychological, or spiritual strain triggered by world events and economic pressures restore balance and holistic health. Forest hill,United States - October 24, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly expanded...
FOREST HILL, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road business vandalized, vehicle stolen in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. Between Sunday, September 25 and Sunday, October 23, an individual or group of individuals broke into a storage unit in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect(s) stole an undetermined amount of sporting goods, then fled the scene.
PARKVILLE, MD
realtormarney.com

Fall Back 2022

We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy