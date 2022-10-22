Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Goldberg Takes Huge Shot At Roman Reigns: “I Don’t Look Like…A Girl”
That’s a shot. A finishing move is one of the most important parts of any wrestler’s presentation. Having the right signature move is the kind of thing that can make anyone look like a star but even then it has to be done in a certain way. At some point different people are going to wind up using the same moves as others, and now one of the biggest stars in wrestling history doesn’t like how another star uses his signature move.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlingrumors.net
Lana Explains Why Vince McMahon Dropped Rusev Day Storyline
At least he had a reason. The biggest wrestling story of the year has been the departure of Vince McMahon from WWE. After nearly four decades of McMahon in charge of the company, he has finally stepped down and handed the reins off to someone else. That has caused quite a few changes and now we have a better idea about one of McMahon’s less well received decisions.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kurt Angle Reveals Weird Side Effect From Major Surgery
Call it a benefit? While there are parts of it that are a bit different, the athleticism required in professional wrestling is right there with mainstream sports. The wrestlers you see are working hard every time they are in the ring and unfortunately that means they are facing the same risks as everyone else. Now one legend has an interesting story about fixing one of his injuries.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlingrumors.net
Solo Sikoa Describes Usos’ Reaction To Legendary WWE Crash
That’s a serious fall. There have been a lot of major spots throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather memorable for a variety of reasons. Sometimes you see something take place that you did not might think possible but it leaves quite the impact. That was the case with one famous spot and now the relatives of the person involved are telling their version of the story.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – October 21, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s the second week of the Saxton Era and that means…well very little really, as Saxton isn’t as well versed as Nigel McGuinness and not quite as good of a commentator as him either. That more or less leaves the wrestling to carry things and that is a hit or miss bet around here at best. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
wrestlingrumors.net
Lana: “I’m Always Open To Go Back to WWE and Tell Compelling Stories and Same With AEW”
Former WWE superstar CJ Perry, known as Lana in WWE, was recently interviewed by In The Kliq Podcast to promote her upcoming role on VH1’s “The Surreal Life.” She discussed a number of topics, including a return to professional wrestling. Below are some highlights from the interview:
wrestlingrumors.net
International Wrestling Star Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Title Match
That’s serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and unfortunately there is no way to know when one of them is coming. Sometimes you see someone get hurt out of nowhere and something has to be done immediately for the sake of their long term health. While details are still unclear, another wrestler had to undergo emergency surgery to deal with a medical issue.
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Return With Big Character Change In Monday Night Raw Main Event
Welcome back. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE in recent months and several of them have involved the wrestlers themselves. This has included wrestlers reverting to characters and personae they have used before, often in NXT. These changes have opened several new doors and now we saw another one at the end of Monday Night Raw, with quite the change.
