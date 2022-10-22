Read full article on original website
Good news for the Doge ecosystem: Dogechain (DC) rises 200% in the last week
There are a number of crypto coins that have performed very well in the last few days, and Dogechain is one of them. Several big pumps have taken place in the price of the currencies. There is another cryptocurrency that is a little bit further down the market capitalization list (number 394 on CoinGecko’s list), and that is Dogechain (DC), which a short while ago was the daily pumper for all altcoins, with a nearly 40% gain in the last 24 hours. Within the last seven days, it has gained more than 250% in value.
Twitter Embarks On Cryptocurrency Train; Start Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet
Popular microblogging site Twitter is all ready to dive into the crypto world with its own cryptocurrency wallet that will allow crypto deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise as companies all over the globe are increasing their efforts to support digital assets. Not just conglomerates but several government agencies are also betting heavily on crypto. Recently payment giant, PayPal, launched a new feature allowing users to transfer, send and receive Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) to external wallets and hardware devices. It seems people are realizing the potential of crypto and blockchain technology to boost new opportunities to cater to future needs.
Ethereum Roars in a Breakout Formation, ETH Primed for $1.8k
For the first time in six weeks, Ethereum prices are above the $1.4k mark, breaking out as bulls flow back to support prices after weeks of depressed price action. After weeks of bears having the lead, reading from the overall candlestick formation in the daily chart, the trend is quickly shifting following sharp confirming gains that saw ETH race above $1.4k.
Solana Still Not Rebounding – Is it he End or is it a Buying Opportunity?
Solana investors had not expected this price to be set at $26.99 this October, and it is something that surprised them. That is how bad the market did this week for some coins. However, Solana has been the hardest hit in the top 10 list. What Has Caused It?. There...
Crypto Investment Platform Freeway Pause Services Amid “Market Volatility”
Freeway, a crypto investment platform, has suspended some of its services citing “unprecedented volatility” in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets. The move caused a sharp drop in the value of its Freeway token (FWT). The cryptocurrency market has been racked with uncertainties this year. Slumping prices together...
Ripple Gains 7% as XRP Bulls Prop Prices, will $0.45 Hold?
Ripple is about seven percent from last week’s lows and looks relatively firm, reading from the formation in the daily chart. Technically, XRP prices are steady and trading within a bullish breakout formation following sharp gains on September 22 that saw the coin soar to new Q3 highs. Even...
Cardano Rallies Despite Bear Market; Will ADA Rise to $1?
The crypto market heaved a sigh of relief after continuous pouring battered the digital asset sector. One of the biggest gainers is Cardano (ADA), gaining more than 12 per cent over the past day. If the current price momentum continues over the next trading sessions, ADA could expect a major pump.
Alphabet's big earnings miss points to flagging demand for digital advertising — and problems for the broader economy
Google's parent company partly blamed its underperformance on a tough economic backdrop and advertisers pulling back on spending.
USN Investors will be Bailed Out By $40M Fund Set Up By Near Foundation
A grant of $40 million has been set aside by the NEAR Foundation as part of a USN Protection Program grant, which has been established to protect users from a recent issue in relation to USN. The grant is intended to ensure that eligible USN holders can exchange their USN...
Crypto Exchange FTX Announce ‘One Time’ $6M Compensation to Phishing Victims
Leading cryptocurrency exchange, FTX has announced the company will provide a compensation of around $6 million to its account holders impacted by a phishing related scams. Phishing attacks in the crypto world have grown exponentially in recent times. Scammers are increasingly masquerading as notable companies or reputable people to siphon millions of dollars. Recently, a crypto trader lost over a million dollars after hackers accessed his FTX account by exploiting an API connected to the trading account.
Optii Solutions Launches New Learning Center Experience
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it has launched a learning center with enhanced usability, improved search, and content designed for on-the-job learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005276/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Binance USD (BUSD) Supply Aims for a New High
Binance is selling off all of its USDC reserves and also turning them into BUSD, Binance’s own stablecoin. As a result, the supply amount of BUSD has crossed the $20 billion mark for the first time in the coin’s history. Currently, the total supply stands at a whopping $21.7 billion. It is worth mentioning that this represents almost 15% of the stablecoins market which is currently worth $147 billion.
