LSU, Tulane together in AP Top 25 football rankings for first time since 1998
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s dominating 45-20 victory over Mississippi has launched the Tigers back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings at No. 18. The Tigers join Tulane in the Top 25 rankings. The Green Wave moved up two spots to No. 23 after beating Memphis on Saturday, 38-28.
Fox 8 names Bruce Katz new chief meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are extremely proud to announce Bruce Katz has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist. Katz has 34 years of meteorological broadcast experience, 27 of those years in the New Orleans DMA. He joined FOX 8 in 2012 and has been the weather anchor on several different broadcasts. He will officially take over the Chief Meteorologist duties on November 17th as David Bernard wraps up his television career.
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A previously convicted killer is now a free man after being afforded the opportunity to a second trial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire...
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon
ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
“They will forever be in our hearts,” 46 years since the George Prince Ferry disaster
On October 20, 1976, 77 lives were lost after a crash on the Mississippi River.
