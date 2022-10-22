ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Fox 8 names Bruce Katz new chief meteorologist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are extremely proud to announce Bruce Katz has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist. Katz has 34 years of meteorological broadcast experience, 27 of those years in the New Orleans DMA. He joined FOX 8 in 2012 and has been the weather anchor on several different broadcasts. He will officially take over the Chief Meteorologist duties on November 17th as David Bernard wraps up his television career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Football Albany at Amite

Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
ALBANY, LA
fox8live.com

2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Houma man killed in JP crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

ShaSha Lounge, New Orleans’ First Cocktail Bar with NFT Membership, Opening Soon

ShaSha Lounge Social Aid and Pleasure Club is New Orleans’ first cocktail lounge offering NFT membership, opening in 2023 and founded by Chef Nina Compton and her business partner and husband Larry Miller. Compton and Miller are the pair behind New Orleans restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, and they founded ShaSha with the goal of having money available to help the community in the wake of natural disasters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE

