NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are extremely proud to announce Bruce Katz has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist. Katz has 34 years of meteorological broadcast experience, 27 of those years in the New Orleans DMA. He joined FOX 8 in 2012 and has been the weather anchor on several different broadcasts. He will officially take over the Chief Meteorologist duties on November 17th as David Bernard wraps up his television career.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO