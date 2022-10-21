ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State Homecoming brings slew of events to campus

For the first time since 2019, Emporia State's Homecoming celebration brings back live theatre, a gala banquet and other in-person events planned by both ESU Alumni and the student Homecoming committee. ESU welcomes alumni, students and the Emporia community to participate in activities on campus this week. Special reunion groups...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia boys soccer advance to regional final

The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
EMPORIA, KS
UPDATED: Collaboration key as Visit Emporia earns three Kansas Tourism awards

Visit Emporia it touting community partnerships after it earned three first place marketing awards during the Kansas Tourism conference in Wichita last week. The conference was held Oct. 17 - 19. Visit Emporia's awards include the People's Choice Award, print advertising for the city's disc golf and cycling field guides,...
EMPORIA, KS
Late Night at White for Emporia State basketball set for Tuesday

Emporia State fans can tip-off basketball season with the Hornets and Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 24 during Late Night at White as part of Homecoming Week festivities at ESU. The doors to White Auditorium will open at 6 p.m. with an autograph session set to start at 6:30 p.m....
Emporia Living Magazine is on the way

Emporia Living Magazine is beginning its second decade, and every home in the Emporia area will soon get a copy. The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the very best of the Emporia community.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia State soccer records two shutout wins over the weekend

The Emporia State soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of shutout wins over the weekend. On Friday, Emporia State got goals from four different players and posted their fourth shutout in the last six matches in a 4-0 win over Nebraska-Kearney.
EMPORIA, KS
Area schools cross country regional roundup

Area cross country teams competed in regionals Saturday, with 10 runners qualifying for state along with two boys teams. Hartford High School and Northern Heights High School qualified for the boys 1A and 2A state championships, respectively. Hartford finished first in the 1A-Bishop Carroll regional held at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita. Northern Heights placed second at the 2A-Central Heights regional.
HARTFORD, KS
ESU Alum Talks Leadership at the 2022 Hayes Lecture

An Emporia State alum retired from a successful career with AMC Theatres returns to his alma mater to present the Sam E. and Jeannene Hayes Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 27. Terry Crawford, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1979, enjoyed a lengthy career in finance and retired as senior vice president and treasurer after a 26-year career with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
EMPORIA, KS
Black Tie Affair earns lots of green in Strong City

A change of scenery did not keep people away from an event for Strong City’s theater. “I think we had close to 90 guests,” Strong City Preservation Alliance board member Scott Wiltse said Sunday about the third annual “Black Tie Affair.”
STRONG CITY, KS
UPDATE: Wildfires develop in western Chase, eastern Lyon County

A fast-moving grass fire developed Sunday evening in northeast Lyon County, after one developed earlier in the day in western Chase County. First responders were called to the area of 390 Road X, north of Miller, around 6:20 p.m. There was no immediate word of danger to buildings.
LYON COUNTY, KS
First rain gone; more coming on

The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
EMPORIA, KS
Elizabeth Jean Nail

Of Wilbur and Mildred (Heffron) Catholic Church. He died on July 30, 2005, in Emporia. Malinowsky and husband Sam of Manhattan, Kansas, Keri. Nail and husband Jeff Hardesty of Scottsdale, Arizona, and. Leslie Nail of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Sigman, Amanda (Whitney) Panneton, Adam (Brohgan) Dieker, and Ben Schaeffer;...
EMPORIA, KS
Severin named State School Psychologist of Year

A Lyon County professional is the 2022 Kansas School Psychologist of the Year. Susan Severin's award was announced by the Kansas Association of School Psychologists Tuesday. She once worked with Emporia Public Schools and now is a consultant with the Greenbush Education Service Center.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Pumpkin Run benefits Chase's 'Old School'

Running a five-kilometer race can be a challenge for some people. Doing it in a costume probably only makes it more challenging. “We had a few terrific costumes,”: Cheryl Leitnaker with the Old School Development District in Cottonwood Falls said Sunday. “It was pretty casual.”
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman

Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
EMPORIA, KS
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia

A new restaurant is coming to Emporia. According to a post on social media, Abelardo's Mexican Fresh will soon open its doors at 2808 W. Hwy. 50. The location was formerly occupied by Papa John's. Abelardo's Mexican Fresh offers a selection of popular dishes such as tacos, nachos and quesadillas....
EMPORIA, KS
Hydroplaning blamed for crash near Matfield Green

Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Rain arrives at last, but won't stay the night

This is one time when “rainy days and Mondays” may not bring many Kansans down. In fact, this is wet weather that a lot of people have longed to see – not only in the Emporia area, but across the Plains States and Midwest.
EMPORIA, KS
Two new physicians join NRH Medical Partners

Newman Regional Health Medical Partners recently welcomed two new physicians to its practice. Dr. Kaitlin Tennyson has joined as a family medicine physician and Dr. Jamie Foley is now working full-time in the emergency department. Dr. Tennyson was raised in Andover and graduated rom Andover Central High School. She attended...
EMPORIA, KS

