fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
peoplenewspapers.com
‘Person of Interest’ in Nails-In-Roadways Incidents Arrested in Collin County
Plano police Oct. 24 arrested a Grand Prairie man that Univesity Park police say is a “person of interest” in a string of incidents of nails being left on roadways during the last several weeks. Plano police arrested Kevin Genter, 45, for allegedly firing gunshots from a four-door...
Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.It happened just after 1 p.m.TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Dallas firefighters rescue man and woman from White Rock Lake
A man and a woman are okay after being fished out of the water at White Rock Lake late last night. A Dallas Fire-Rescue high water rescue squad put into the water near where White Rock Creek empties into the lake
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Investigators still can’t say what caused Monday’s fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant. Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.
LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
Don’t let this calm fool you, North Texas to experience severe storms Monday evening; officials say
Officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are saying "don't be fooled" by the current calm conditions.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Temple armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery. The department says the robbery occurred in the 1100 block of S. 1st Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect entered the store,...
KWTX
Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley is asking Central Texans for help identifying four men who damaged a private property after they were unable to gain entry. It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the property located on FCR 971. Shipley said...
