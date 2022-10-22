Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
fox44news.com
Brett Yormark stays committed to aggressive approach in terms of conference expansion
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion. “I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different...
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
fox44news.com
Tornado hits Jarrell again this year
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox44news.com
Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
fox44news.com
Waco community will ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s almost time for the Waco and Central Texas communities to take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!. The 20th annual event will be taking place this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Brazos Park East. The kids team “The Purple Power Gang” has been doing fundraisers for the event, and will be at the Walk. Congressman Pete Sessions might also be making an appearance.
fox44news.com
Early voting begins today
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Early voting begins Monday and runs through Friday November 4. Election officials say this is the largest voter registration McLennan County has ever seen, making early voting even more important. Jared Goldsmith with McLennan County elections says early voting is a great way to...
fox44news.com
MCC TRIO program assisting adult learners
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Adult learners in McLennan and Falls counties are achieving their goals of getting a college education, thanks to McLennan Community College’s TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). MCC says the EOC is a 100 percent federally-funded TRIO program offering a broad range of services...
fox44news.com
New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
fox44news.com
Delayed capital murder trial gets underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing two people in Bellmead that was delayed two weeks ago when a juror became ill got underway promptly on Monday morning in McLennan County’s 54th District Court. The jury in the trial of...
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
fox44news.com
Severe Weather shuts down parts of I-35
Williamson County (FOX 44) — The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management says Monday night’s severe weather forced part of I-35 to shutdown. At 9:20 p.m., the office posted on Facebook that several 18-wheelers had flipped on their side along the frontage road. There is also one tractor trailer...
fox44news.com
Waco NAACP Hosts Community Meeting to Discuss Early Voting
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP held its monthly meeting today to discuss early voting and what the community needs to know. FOX44 reached out to the McLennan County Election Administration Office at four this evening to hear over 2300 voters cast their ballot today. The office...
fox44news.com
Voters do’s and don’ts
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Early voters were out all day to cast their ballots for early voting. “Locations opened on time, and the people I know who were there early said they got in and out in a lot of locations within 10 minutes,” says Bell County Public Information Officer, James Stafford.
Comments / 0