Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations
We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
Erie firefighter grows over 1,000 pound pumpkin, displays it at local firehouse
One City of Erie fire department is celebrating Halloween with a carved pumpkin that weighs more than 1,000 pounds. It’s the second time an Erie firefighter has grown a pumpkin for the community to enjoy. Erie Fireman John Stewart grew a pumpkin that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The pumpkin sits outside Firehouse 13 on East […]
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
Erie Guild of Craftsmen hosts 49th annual Fall Craft Show
The Erie Guild of Craftsmen held its annual Fall Craft Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club this weekend. The guild celebrated its 49th year as they welcomed countless vendors, sharing and selling their life’s work with others. The craft show featured a charity known as Santa’s Helpers, which consists of 30 craftsmen that make […]
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Belle
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Belle – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Belle is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Belle was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner could...
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win a Restaurant Gift Card
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a gift card to Cousin...
Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Multiple Positions
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community. Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.
Cranberry Township Teen Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Guardrail
VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry Township teen fell asleep at the wheel on Sunday afternoon and crashed his car into a guardrail near mile marker 149 on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday,...
PHOTOS: Police, SWAT respond to active situation in Lawrence County
PHOTOS: Police, SWAT respond to active situation in Lawrence County The New Castle police department has issued a warning, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. (WPXI/WPXI)
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
PENNDOT: Mercer County averages more than 100 crashes involving deer annually
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a reminder to help keep you from becoming one of the 100 or so drivers involved in a traffic accident involving a deer this season. Every Autumn deer are on the move, sometimes crossing onto area roadways. Statistics for the past five years...
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
Bryan O’Donnell Jr.
Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital. He was born in Clarks Summit, Pa on April 9, 1988 to the late Bryan O’Donnell Sr. Bryan enjoyed taking trips to Salamanca, New York and Gettysburg; he was a fan of...
