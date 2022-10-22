ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Goes Above & Beyond with Halloween Decorations

We're getting closer and closer to Halloween night, and some homes are very prepared to welcome trick-or-treaters. A home on the corner of 35th and Norman Way goes above and beyond every year. The themes revolves from year to year, but for the last couple, home owner Kelley McDonald said...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls

Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Erie Guild of Craftsmen hosts 49th annual Fall Craft Show

The Erie Guild of Craftsmen held its annual Fall Craft Show at the Zem Zem Shrine Club this weekend. The guild celebrated its 49th year as they welcomed countless vendors, sharing and selling their life’s work with others. The craft show featured a charity known as Santa’s Helpers, which consists of 30 craftsmen that make […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Linda Joann White

Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Belle

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Belle – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Belle is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Belle was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner could...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Multiple Positions

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community. Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Bryan O’Donnell Jr.

Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital. He was born in Clarks Summit, Pa on April 9, 1988 to the late Bryan O’Donnell Sr. Bryan enjoyed taking trips to Salamanca, New York and Gettysburg; he was a fan of...
SUMMERVILLE, PA

