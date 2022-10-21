Light up the night at our Dashing Through the Zoo Fun Run, enjoy a glimpse of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS before its public opening. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru are teaming up to host a festive new fun run, Dashing Through the Zoo happening on Thursday, November 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Running and holiday enthusiasts alike are invited to participate in this nighttime run through the OKC Zoo to help launch this season’s OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Red Coyote Running is a supporting sponsor for Dashing Through the Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO