Oklahoma City, OK

OKC ZOO AND BOB MOORE SUBARU HOST DASHING THROUGH THE ZOO FUN RUN TO LAUNCH OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS

Light up the night at our Dashing Through the Zoo Fun Run, enjoy a glimpse of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS before its public opening. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Bob Moore Subaru are teaming up to host a festive new fun run, Dashing Through the Zoo happening on Thursday, November 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Running and holiday enthusiasts alike are invited to participate in this nighttime run through the OKC Zoo to help launch this season’s OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Red Coyote Running is a supporting sponsor for Dashing Through the Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KEM & LEDISI ANNOUNCE THE SOUL II SOUL TOUR COMING TO PAYCOM CENTER ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Oklahoma City. (October 24, 2022) – R&B legends, Kem and Ledisi, announce “The Soul II Soul Tour” is coming to Paycom Center on Friday, February 24. The Grammy® Award-recognized artists will take the stage with special guest Musiq Soulchild at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m, Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

