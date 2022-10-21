Read full article on original website
Community Calendar 10/27-11/03
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Nov. 3. Oregon Area Food Pantry Distribution and Collection. 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 and 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open for in-person shopping every Tuesday. Additionally, the non-profit organization...
Community steps up to support displaced families after explosion
No one was injured after the explosion of a duplex on Friday, Oct. 21 damaged two nearby homes, but the Oregon community quickly organized a response to support the families displaced by it. The Oregon Parks Avenue duplex was under construction and not yet lived in, Oregon Fire Chief Glenn...
Dane County Sheriff’s deputy shoots and kills suspect in Oregon
A suspect being pursued by the Dane County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed by an officer in Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 23. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street at about 11 a.m. They and other local agencies began searching the area for an individual who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations in recent days,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said.
Boys soccer: Oregon rolls to regional championship over Milton
The Oregon soccer team captured a WIAA Division 2 regional championship after defeating Milton 6-0 on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. Eight different players scored a goal as Oregon defeated Wilmot Union 9-0 in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Huntoon Field in Oregon.
