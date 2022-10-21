A suspect being pursued by the Dane County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed by an officer in Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 23. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a weapons violation on Jefferson Street at about 11 a.m. They and other local agencies began searching the area for an individual who was alleged to have committed “several weapons violations in recent days,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

OREGON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO