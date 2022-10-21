Read full article on original website
coinfomania.com
Self-Named Bitcoin Creator Commits Another Blunder, Misquotes the Real Satoshi
Self-acclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig S. Wright has once again added to the doubt over his being Satoshi Nakamoto. This time, when sharing a Twitter thread, he misquotes a comment from the real Satoshi. Ever since Wright claimed to be the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, he has failed to establish his...
coinfomania.com
CZ Says Binance Is Closing in on Hacker Behind $570M BNB Chain Attack
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance is closing in on the hacker who stole nearly $600 million from its BNB Chain, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a statement from the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). CZ: Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down’ on Hacker’s Identity. CZ noted...
coinfomania.com
Primex Finance Deploys Its Beta on zkSync Testnet to Enable Margin Trading on DEXs
Pioneer cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance announces the deployment of its recently-launched Beta version on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. Taking place at the end of October 2022, the integration will enable the project to offer users better transaction speed for margin trading on DEXs. At the same time, traders will be able to take advantage of lower gas fees and a high level of security on Primex Beta.
Bitcoin Jumps Above 20,000; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the key $20,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp gains, trading close tp the key $1,500 level on Wednesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD, also...
coinfomania.com
SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain in Partnership with Aurus
SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.
coinfomania.com
Coinbase Rolls out USDC Institutional Rewards Program With MakerDAO
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced Monday the launch of its institutional rewards program in partnership with stablecoin issuer MakerDAO. The exchange disclosed that MakerDAO community members accepted its proposal to the custody of $1.6 billion USDC stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the value of the U.S dollar with Coinbase Prime, designed to provide institutional and corporate solutions to specific customers.
coinfomania.com
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sees Its Biggest Surge Since September
Bitcoin was mostly trading sideways over the last twenty days. Price action made many traders lose interest in the crypto market as the asset failed to perform according to several bullish predictions at the start of the month. However, trading action over the last 23 hours sparked hope and renewed...
