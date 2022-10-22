ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men's Soccer Heads to Miami to Face off Against AAC Member FIU

Match 13 FGCU (6-2-4, 2-1-3 ASUN) at FIU (8-4-1, 4-2-1 AAC) Date // Time Tuesday, Oct. 25 // 7:00 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team will head to Miami to face off against AAC member and 33rd RPI ranked FIU on Tuesday night at FIU Soccer Field.
MIAMI, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Wraps up ITA Southeast Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The FGCU men's tennis team concluded the ITA Southeast Regionals on Sunday. Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) was the only player still competing, but fell to Lukas Greif of Florida, 6-3, 6-4 in the singles consolation quarterfinals. "Today was a tough loss," said head coach CJ Weber. "Lukas...
FORT MYERS, FL
theknighttimes.net

The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005

Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers

Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
franchising.com

Largest Deal in Brand History: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida

Leading Coffee Franchise Inks Development Agreement to Grow Footprint in One of Its Top Markets. October 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // NAPLES - Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles

FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
FORT MYERS, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

The Club at Olde Cypress Reopens Clubhouse

(NAPLES, Fla.) – The Club at Olde Cypress, one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming private clubs in Southwest Fla., has reopened its 34,000-square-foot clubhouse following the final phase of a major renovation of its interior and on the heels of a full-scale agronomic remastering of its golf course in 2021.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available

If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting for 2022 midterms begins in Southwest Florida

On Monday, people who live in Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and DeSoto counties can cast early votes in the 2022 primary election. Voters from Collier and Glades counties will have to wait a few more days. The first early votes were cast in Charlotte County, where polls opened at 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW

Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
FORT MYERS, FL

