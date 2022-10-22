Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Soccer Heads to Miami to Face off Against AAC Member FIU
Match 13 FGCU (6-2-4, 2-1-3 ASUN) at FIU (8-4-1, 4-2-1 AAC) Date // Time Tuesday, Oct. 25 // 7:00 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team will head to Miami to face off against AAC member and 33rd RPI ranked FIU on Tuesday night at FIU Soccer Field.
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Tennis Wraps up ITA Southeast Regionals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The FGCU men's tennis team concluded the ITA Southeast Regionals on Sunday. Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) was the only player still competing, but fell to Lukas Greif of Florida, 6-3, 6-4 in the singles consolation quarterfinals. "Today was a tough loss," said head coach CJ Weber. "Lukas...
theknighttimes.net
The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005
Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
franchising.com
Largest Deal in Brand History: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida
Leading Coffee Franchise Inks Development Agreement to Grow Footprint in One of Its Top Markets. October 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // NAPLES - Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles
FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Florida Going to War With Hordes of Mosquitoes in Wake of Hurricane Ian
Several weeks have passed since Hurricane Ian completely devastated regions of Florida’s coast and its outlying communities. However, while structural damage and death tolls have been at the forefront of national headlines, Floridians affected by the Category 4 storm are stuck battling another threat: hordes of potentially disease-carrying mosquitoes.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
golfcoastmagazine.com
The Club at Olde Cypress Reopens Clubhouse
(NAPLES, Fla.) – The Club at Olde Cypress, one of the most vibrant, active and welcoming private clubs in Southwest Fla., has reopened its 34,000-square-foot clubhouse following the final phase of a major renovation of its interior and on the heels of a full-scale agronomic remastering of its golf course in 2021.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Beach Fundraiser: Key West Bash ‘Racing To Rebuild’ Shirts Available
If you’ve been following speedonthewater.com lately, you probably know this year’s Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing, which is less than three weeks away, is going to be quite the party. Not only are we raising money once again for Samuel’s House, the nonprofit organization in Key West, Fla., that provides shelter for women, children and intact families in a safe and sober setting, we’re upping the ante for the November 10 celebration that takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sandbar Sports Grill on Greene Street by raising money for the community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., which was devastated by Hurricane Ian earlier this month.
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting for 2022 midterms begins in Southwest Florida
On Monday, people who live in Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and DeSoto counties can cast early votes in the 2022 primary election. Voters from Collier and Glades counties will have to wait a few more days. The first early votes were cast in Charlotte County, where polls opened at 7 a.m.
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW
Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
