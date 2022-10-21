Competition drives innovation, but for an industry in its earliest stages of development, one of the smartest moves competitors can take is to join forces to overcome fundamental technical challenges, develop standards, and share knowledge in a way that advances the industry as a whole. Recently, the Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture (TUCCA) launched a new consortium, consisting of industry and nonprofit members, to support research in cellular agriculture.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO