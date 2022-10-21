ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

areadevelopment.com

SO-PAK-CO Plans Laurinburg, North Carolina, Processing-Packaging Facility

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will establish a processing and packaging operations in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The $85 million project is expected to create 440 new jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility in Scotland County will increase manufacturing capacity and is key to the company’s long-term growth. “We...
LAURINBURG, NC
bladenonline.com

Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Bladenboro Pre-Owned

In Bladenboro, there is a new business offering pre-owned automobiles as well as vehicle services and repairs. Bladenboro Pre-Owned is a fourth-generation business owned by Jeremy and Kaitlin Richardson. “I have a passion for buying and selling vehicles, and I hope that my customers can see that passion during a...
BLADENBORO, NC
wkml.com

Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events

It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PINEHURST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Nitro World Finals at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — Reigning AMRA and AHDRA Champion Ryan Peery of Milford, Ohio, reigning and three-time NHRA U.S. Nationals Champ Randal Andras of Amelia, La., and two-time former NHRA and IHRA series champion Jay Turner of Julian will be among the challengers this week when Pfafftown’s Tii Tharpe pursues another Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge trophy at the 31st Jim McClure Memorial Nitro World Finals at Rockingham Dragway.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases

This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
sandhillssentinel.com

MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle

Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.

