areadevelopment.com
SO-PAK-CO Plans Laurinburg, North Carolina, Processing-Packaging Facility
SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will establish a processing and packaging operations in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The $85 million project is expected to create 440 new jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility in Scotland County will increase manufacturing capacity and is key to the company’s long-term growth. “We...
bladenonline.com
Small Business Spotlight of the Week: Bladenboro Pre-Owned
In Bladenboro, there is a new business offering pre-owned automobiles as well as vehicle services and repairs. Bladenboro Pre-Owned is a fourth-generation business owned by Jeremy and Kaitlin Richardson. “I have a passion for buying and selling vehicles, and I hope that my customers can see that passion during a...
wkml.com
Your Fayetteville Area Halloween 2022 Guide – Dates, Times & Events
It’s spooky season and that means it’s time to find out what’s going on in and around Fayetteville for Halloween 2022. With things (mostly) back to normal now, there are a large number of events going on around our region. And with Halloween itself falling on a Monday, that’s creating some confusion in scheduling.
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. leaders disappointed company chose to expand in NC instead of their county
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County council members expressed that they're disappointed an existing company has decided to expand in neighboring Scotland County. SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest...
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
Nitro World Finals at Rockingham Dragway
ROCKINGHAM — Reigning AMRA and AHDRA Champion Ryan Peery of Milford, Ohio, reigning and three-time NHRA U.S. Nationals Champ Randal Andras of Amelia, La., and two-time former NHRA and IHRA series champion Jay Turner of Julian will be among the challengers this week when Pfafftown’s Tii Tharpe pursues another Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge trophy at the 31st Jim McClure Memorial Nitro World Finals at Rockingham Dragway.
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
cbs17
Hoke County hospital honors late sheriff with scholarship, plaque, room renaming
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County hospital has renamed a room and created a scholarship in honor of its late sheriff. Cape Fear Valley Health’s Hoke Hospital held the ceremony to honor Sheriff Hubert Peterkin on Tuesday. “He loved his community, and it was expressed by way...
Jacobs pulls in first deer ever
RJ Jacobs hunted on private land in Scotland County. This was his first deer he’s killed. His parents are Raylon and Ashley Jacobs of Laurinburg.
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate; 2 taken to hospital in North Carolina
The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which is still closed as of late Monday afternoon.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County DA works on backlog of DWI cases
This past summer, the Moore County District Attorney’s Office identified 79 driving while impaired (DWI) cases pending in Moore County District Court with dates of offense from July 2021 or earlier. Moore County District Attorney Mike Hardin requested the court schedule a special week of Moore County District Court...
wpde.com
New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
Unloaded 9mm handgun, 7 loose bullets found in fanny pack of Terry Sanford High student: Sheriff
Terry Sanford High School's SRO was alerted to the gun after a student saw it, the sheriff's office said.
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle
Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
WTGS
Bullying caused 10-year-old Bennettsville girl to take her own life, family says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The family of 10-year-old Nah'zia "Zi" Cook said being bullied in school led the child to take her own life last week in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said it's a very sad situation and state police are investigating as they do in all child fatalities.
22-year-old woman files lawsuit against Fayetteville police for 'illegal manhandling'
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A 22-year-old Fayetteville woman has filed a lawsuit against the Fayetteville Police Department after a video spread on social media that showed Ja'Lana Dunlap being yanked out of her vehicle by officers, asked to identify herself and placed in handcuffs. The lawsuit alleges that the officers...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
