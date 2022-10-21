The Downtown Church, known throughout Springfield for clever street signage on the corner of Walnut and Jefferson, has a mission that goes far beyond eye-catching sayings. The large church situated in the middle of downtown Springfield has long been known for its prominent architecture, but a lesser-known pink house sits on the church property. As the congregation grows, leaders have decided to renovate that property and turn it into an outreach center where local nonprofits can meet.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO