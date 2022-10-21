ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Related
KYTV

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Free of charge for kids, Tooth Truck fills health care gaps in Springfield

When Crystal Clevenger’s son Mason brought a Tooth Truck appointment form home with him from kindergarten, she thought his visit to the mobile dental office would go like it did for his older brother. He’d get a cleaning, X-rays and an exam, like the Tooth Truck team provides for any underserved Springfield Public Schools student who qualifies for the free care. But after the first visit, Mason brought home an update Clevenger wasn’t expecting.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

With STI cases rising in Greene County, health department offers more testing opportunities

Recent increases in sexually transmitted illnesses in Greene County prompted the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to increase testing opportunities, starting in November. Last year, 3,391 cases of three STIs — gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis — were reported in Greene County, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2020. As of...
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
POLK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County

(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
AURORA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Downtown Springfield’s old pink house could transform into outreach center

The Downtown Church, known throughout Springfield for clever street signage on the corner of Walnut and Jefferson, has a mission that goes far beyond eye-catching sayings. The large church situated in the middle of downtown Springfield has long been known for its prominent architecture, but a lesser-known pink house sits on the church property. As the congregation grows, leaders have decided to renovate that property and turn it into an outreach center where local nonprofits can meet.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

