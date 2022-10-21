Read full article on original website
sgfcitizen.org
There are six uncontested elections in Greene County where Republicans run unopposed
Campaign ads for candidates vying to replace Roy Blunt as Missouri’s next U.S. Senator are dominating the election space for the upcoming vote Nov. 8. But there’s more to this election than that seat. Voters in Greene County may find a busier ballot than they expected, and that’s...
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
sgfcitizen.org
Free of charge for kids, Tooth Truck fills health care gaps in Springfield
When Crystal Clevenger’s son Mason brought a Tooth Truck appointment form home with him from kindergarten, she thought his visit to the mobile dental office would go like it did for his older brother. He’d get a cleaning, X-rays and an exam, like the Tooth Truck team provides for any underserved Springfield Public Schools student who qualifies for the free care. But after the first visit, Mason brought home an update Clevenger wasn’t expecting.
sgfcitizen.org
With STI cases rising in Greene County, health department offers more testing opportunities
Recent increases in sexually transmitted illnesses in Greene County prompted the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to increase testing opportunities, starting in November. Last year, 3,391 cases of three STIs — gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis — were reported in Greene County, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2020. As of...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
KYTV
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it. They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
kttn.com
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
Missouri State remembers alumni Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in St. Louis school shooting. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Springfield elementary school uses unique teaching model to improve academics. Wildfire damages several...
KTTS
Motorcycle Crash Kills A Man in Taney County
(KTTS News) – One man has died in a motorcycle crash in Taney County. The crash happened Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Robert Moyer ran off U.S. 160 and hit a tree near the community of Protem. Moyer was pronounced dead at the scene. Moyer...
KYTV
Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
sgfcitizen.org
Downtown Springfield’s old pink house could transform into outreach center
The Downtown Church, known throughout Springfield for clever street signage on the corner of Walnut and Jefferson, has a mission that goes far beyond eye-catching sayings. The large church situated in the middle of downtown Springfield has long been known for its prominent architecture, but a lesser-known pink house sits on the church property. As the congregation grows, leaders have decided to renovate that property and turn it into an outreach center where local nonprofits can meet.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
The John Goodman Amphitheatre opens at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all. “We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building […]
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
