Nebraska Environmental Trust seeks input on grant application process, which has stirred past controversy

Read full article on original website
Related
nebraskaexaminer.com
Irrigation/power districts in central Nebraska vote to merge
LINCOLN — In a special, joint board meeting Monday, directors of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District voted to move ahead with a merger of the two entities. The new district — if the merger wins state approval — would be called...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
LINCOLN — Five Nebraska towns, including two with only 100 or so residents apiece, have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors. The funds announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development come...
nebraskaexaminer.com
$3 million UNMC grant intends to strengthen linkage between community and health care
OMAHA — A new, nearly $3 million federal grant opens the door for the University of Nebraska Medical Center to recruit and train 240 “community health workers” as frontline soldiers seeking to eradicate health disparities across the state. The funding, over a three-year period, comes from the...
nebraskaexaminer.com
State touts student scores on national math, reading assessment
LINCOLN — State education officials on Monday touted the scores of Nebraska’s fourth and eighth graders on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. No other state scored higher than Nebraska’s fourth graders in math on the 2022 test, and only one state scored higher in eighth-grade math, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. In fourth-grade reading, only three states outscored Nebraska, and only seven states scored higher in eighth-grade reading.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shredder was likely cause of wildfire in southern Lancaster County that destroyed three homes
LINCOLN — A shredder being used to chop up grass and weeds at a rural property is suspected as the cause of a wildfire Sunday that swept across southern Lancaster County. The blaze destroyed three homes and several outbuildings, and blackened a state recreation area. Regina Shields, a spokesperson...
Comments / 0