Nebraska Environmental Trust seeks input on grant application process, which has stirred past controversy

LINCOLN — State education officials on Monday touted the scores of Nebraska’s fourth and eighth graders on the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. No other state scored higher than Nebraska’s fourth graders in math on the 2022 test, and only one state scored higher in eighth-grade math, according to the Nebraska Department of Education. In fourth-grade reading, only three states outscored Nebraska, and only seven states scored higher in eighth-grade reading.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO