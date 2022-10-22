ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers & Rockets Battle To 1-1 Tie

NEEDHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Needham on Tuesday and battled the Rockets to a 1-1 tie. The Flyers are now 9-4-3 overall. Framingham will host Milton High on Thursday, October 27, at 4 p.m. at Fuller Middle. The seniors on the team will be...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#1-Ranked Rockets Defeat Flyers 4-2

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Flyers boys soccer team suffered just its second loss of the season today, October 25. The Flyers lost at home to number one ranked Needham High 4-2. Framingham fell behind 3-0 to the Rockets, but fought back hard and cut the lead to 3-2 in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Wheaton College Shuts Out Framingham State 5-0

FRAMINGHAM – Four different Wheaton College soccer players scored goals en route to a 5-0 win over Framingham State in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon. Framingham State falls to 10-5-2 overall. Wheaton College improves to 7-4-6 overall. The Lyons opened up scoring in the 7th minute when Alasdair Ferrier finished...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Trinity College Spikes Framingham Rams 3-0

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University volleyball team played their final non-league match of the season and were defeated 3-0 by Trinity College in a non-conference contest at the Oosting Gymnasium. Trinity 3, Framingham State 0. Game scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 Framingham State is now 16-11. Trinity...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Girls Defeat Wildcats 95-77

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team defeated the co-ed team from Weymouth High on Friday night, October 21. The Flyers 95-77, on the road in Weymouth. Framingham swept the diving competition. Kat Barry won the event with 217 point. Emily Richardson was second with sophomore Alinne Martins third.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Pierce Henry Jenkins, 38

NATICK – Pierce Henry Jenkins of South Natick passed away on October 23, 2022. Born October 31,1983 in Boston. He spent his early years in Rumford, Rhode Island, 1983-1992, moved to South Natick in 1992, attending Memorial elementary, Monsignor Haddad Middle School and Natick High School class of 2002.
NATICK, MA
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

1 The Team Framingham 2023 program launched on Friday October 21, 2022 with the opening of registration for both runners and charities. Twenty-two lucky Framingham residents and city and school employees will be selected to be part of the 10th annual Team Framingham group of runners who will be able to run the April 17, 2023 Boston Marathon with an entry provided to the City of Framingham by the Boston Athletic Association.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur

FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
HOPKINTON, MA
Wanted: Director for Framingham Earth Day Festival

FRAMINGHAM – Earth Day Festival Director Donna Kramer Merritt has always been passionate about the environment, but it wasn’t until she saw An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 that she realized how important it was to spread awareness of a healthy lifestyle not just for the body. After countless...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Mary Ellen Stuart, 87

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ellen Stuart, 87, of Framingham, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Brookline MA where she was raised along with her 7 siblings. She attended and graduated from Brookline High School and went on to become...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Kin Mak

FRAMINGHAM – Kin Mak of Framingham (born in Hong Kong in 1940, formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. His memory lives on with his wife of nearly 54 years, Shin, and with his loving daughters, Elsa and Karen, his son-in-laws, Matt and Todd, and his four grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Makenzie, and Jayden.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
