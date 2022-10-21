ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Flushing Russell Westbrook’s bad shooting down the toilet: LeBron James weighs in after Lakers loss to Clippers

By Scott Rafferty
 4 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension

The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Clippers trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Thunder? Revisiting blockbuster Paul George trade for SGA, draft picks

There are some trades that take a long time to truly evaluate. The Paul George deal is one of those. George is in his fourth season with the Clippers, and yet there are still key pieces of LA's blockbuster 2019 trade with Oklahoma City that haven't come to fruition. Of the seven total draft pick assets sent to OKC — four first-round picks and three pick swaps — only two of the picks (and none of the swaps) have been used. Count that grade as incomplete.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is 'Inside the NBA' on today? TNT basketball post-game show following Warriors vs. Suns

As the 2022-23 season continues, so does its most entertaining studio show, "Inside the NBA." After making two appearances during the opening week of the season, the "Inside" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be back during TNT's lone night of coverage in the NBA's second week of action. Fans of the show need not worry as the crew will be in the studio to prepare you for the doubleheader and for postgame coverage.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Wednesday game

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with an 0-3 record, in search of their first win of the season. Losses to the Warriors, Clippers, and Trail Blazers have the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference and they will look to get on the board on Wednesday when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Heat betting on Kyle Lowry bounce-back season: Why point guard's return to All-Star form is East's biggest unknown

Miami's season didn't get off to the best start. Despite being close to full strength, the Heat fell in their season opener to a Bulls team that was without one of their All-Stars and is projected to be in Play-In territory. Jimmy Butler put up his usual numbers, but both Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry struggled offensively, combining to shoot 6-for-22 from the field.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem

Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Playbook: Betting Lines, Odds & Picks For Tuesday, Oct. 25

We have a small NBA Slate on tap for Tuesday night, but that's okay, because we can scope out some value regardless. The NBA has been going pretty good so far this season for me, and we're going to continue that tonight with this slate of great games. Of course, the BetQL model also has its picks for this week, and that is not something you want to miss with how well the model has done over the past year.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Quick fixes for Lakers' shooting woes: Top trade targets, best available free agents GM Rob Pelinka should pursue

Starting their season with an 0-3 record, it’s no secret that the Lakers are in bad shape. They’ve actually had an extremely solid defense, ranking second in the league behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. But their offense has been horrid. They’re last in the league by a mile, in large part due to their unbelievably bad 3-point shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

The weight transformation of Pelicans' Zion Williamson is much more than what side-by-side photos show

After over 500 days, it's been amazing to see Zion Williamson back on an NBA basketball court. Even better is the fact that Williamson is looking great in his return. More than just the highlight dunks and counting stats, Williamson has looked great physically. Turn on a Pelicans game and it shouldn't take long to notice the transformation that has the 22-year-old looking like he's in the best shape of his life. Frankly, Williamson looks that way because he is in the best shape of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown part ways with Kanye West's Donda Sports after rapper's antisemitic remarks

Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language that could be disturbing to some readers. Amid growing fervor after Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Rams DT Aaron Donald and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown parted ways with West-owned sports agency Donda Sports on Tuesday, cutting ties with the rapper's agency less than a year after signing on.
BOSTON, MA

