Flushing Russell Westbrook’s bad shooting down the toilet: LeBron James weighs in after Lakers loss to Clippers

ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Clippers trade Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Thunder? Revisiting blockbuster Paul George trade for SGA, draft picks
There are some trades that take a long time to truly evaluate. The Paul George deal is one of those. George is in his fourth season with the Clippers, and yet there are still key pieces of LA's blockbuster 2019 trade with Oklahoma City that haven't come to fruition. Of the seven total draft pick assets sent to OKC — four first-round picks and three pick swaps — only two of the picks (and none of the swaps) have been used. Count that grade as incomplete.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is 'Inside the NBA' on today? TNT basketball post-game show following Warriors vs. Suns
As the 2022-23 season continues, so does its most entertaining studio show, "Inside the NBA." After making two appearances during the opening week of the season, the "Inside" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will be back during TNT's lone night of coverage in the NBA's second week of action. Fans of the show need not worry as the crew will be in the studio to prepare you for the doubleheader and for postgame coverage.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Anthony Davis doesn't like playing center: Lakers' roster shortcomings force AD into uncomfortable spot
Anthony Davis doesn't like playing center — he's said it for years now. When the Lakers traded for Davis back in 2019, it was something he talked about in one of his very first interviews as a member of the team. “I like playing the four. I’m not even...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Wednesday game
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves with an 0-3 record, in search of their first win of the season. Losses to the Warriors, Clippers, and Trail Blazers have the Lakers sitting in 14th place in the Western Conference and they will look to get on the board on Wednesday when they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heat betting on Kyle Lowry bounce-back season: Why point guard's return to All-Star form is East's biggest unknown
Miami's season didn't get off to the best start. Despite being close to full strength, the Heat fell in their season opener to a Bulls team that was without one of their All-Stars and is projected to be in Play-In territory. Jimmy Butler put up his usual numbers, but both Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry struggled offensively, combining to shoot 6-for-22 from the field.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Brandon Ingram out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star
Just three games into the season, the Pelicans are facing an injury crisis with both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram picking up injuries in Sunday night's loss to the Utah Jazz. Ingram sustained a concussion during the first quarter of the game and was subsequently placed in the NBA's concussion...
ng-sportingnews.com
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson ejected for first time in career after jawing with Suns guard with Devin Booker
In a chippy encounter in Phoenix, things got heated between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, resulting in Klay Thompson being ejected — the first ejection of his NBA career. Early in the third quarter, Thompson and Suns guard Devin Booker got into it, jawing back and forth...
ng-sportingnews.com
Stephen Curry hilariously reacts after TNT's Kevin Harlan jinxes free-throw streak during Warriors vs. Suns
Warriors star Stephen Curry missed his first free throw of the season on Tuesday night, and he instantly knew why. The two-time MVP pointed right at TNT play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan, who said just as the shot was launched that Curry hadn't missed a free throw yet this year. Reggie...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Warriors vs. Heat on tonight? How to watch, stream 2022 NBA Thursday game
The Warriors will host the Heat at Chase Center for a Thursday night showdown. The defending champions will go up against last year's Eastern Conference runner-up as Stephen Curry goes head-to-head with Jimmy Butler in a superstar matchup. Curry has picked up right where he left off, averaging 33.3 points...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Playbook: Betting Lines, Odds & Picks For Tuesday, Oct. 25
We have a small NBA Slate on tap for Tuesday night, but that's okay, because we can scope out some value regardless. The NBA has been going pretty good so far this season for me, and we're going to continue that tonight with this slate of great games. Of course, the BetQL model also has its picks for this week, and that is not something you want to miss with how well the model has done over the past year.
ng-sportingnews.com
How NBA concussion protocol compares to the NFL: Steps needed for players to return from injury
Basketball might not be the collision sport that football is, but concussions are still prevalent in the NBA as a result of the physicality and speed with which the game is played. According to Spotrac, a total of 51 games were missed by a combined 16 players that displayed concussion-like symptoms during the 2021-22 NBA season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Quick fixes for Lakers' shooting woes: Top trade targets, best available free agents GM Rob Pelinka should pursue
Starting their season with an 0-3 record, it’s no secret that the Lakers are in bad shape. They’ve actually had an extremely solid defense, ranking second in the league behind only the Milwaukee Bucks. But their offense has been horrid. They’re last in the league by a mile, in large part due to their unbelievably bad 3-point shooting.
ng-sportingnews.com
What NBA games are on national TV today? Updated channels, live streams and start times for this week
There will be no shortage of NBA games on national TV in the 2022-23 season. In total, ESPN and ABC will broadcast 100 regular-season games. An additional 65 games will air on TNT, and NBA TV will pick up games on nights when there are no other national TV offerings.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James careful not to criticize Russell Westbrook for questionable shot late in loss to Trail Blazers
The Lakers find themselves at 0-3 to start their season after losing a nail-biter to the Trail Blazers 106-104 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. After holding a seven-point lead with 1:55 remaining, the Lakers gave up an 11-2 run to close the game, with their late-game execution once again coming under fire.
ng-sportingnews.com
The weight transformation of Pelicans' Zion Williamson is much more than what side-by-side photos show
After over 500 days, it's been amazing to see Zion Williamson back on an NBA basketball court. Even better is the fact that Williamson is looking great in his return. More than just the highlight dunks and counting stats, Williamson has looked great physically. Turn on a Pelicans game and it shouldn't take long to notice the transformation that has the 22-year-old looking like he's in the best shape of his life. Frankly, Williamson looks that way because he is in the best shape of his life.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown part ways with Kanye West's Donda Sports after rapper's antisemitic remarks
Editor's note: The following article includes offensive language that could be disturbing to some readers. Amid growing fervor after Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Rams DT Aaron Donald and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown parted ways with West-owned sports agency Donda Sports on Tuesday, cutting ties with the rapper's agency less than a year after signing on.
