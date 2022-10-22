SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m.It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014. It was also the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO