Tech Tuesday: Apple updates IOS, Ikea smart home, flying car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tech professional Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to interrupt down all the most recent tech headlines. Smart dwelling gadgets have gotten the norm for American households, and now a serious furnishings chain desires a reduce of the motion. Meanwhile, Apple continues to roll out some...
iOS 16.2 to keep Live Activities updated more frequently
With the official launch of iOS 16.1 this week, Apple launched Live Activities – a brand new means for third-party apps to supply helpful data proper on the iPhone lock display screen or Dynamic Island. With the iOS 16.2 beta, which was launched to builders on Tuesday, the corporate is working to let customers select to maintain Live Activities up to date extra regularly.
Apple Savings, the new savings account for Apple Card users, is delayed
Apple Savings, the corporate’s new financial savings account that has been solely designed for Apple Card customers, has been delayed. As noticed by MacRumors, the account, which had beforehand proven up within the Release Candidate for iOS 16.1 when it was rolled out to builders, was lacking from iOS 16.1 when it was launched to all customers earlier right this moment.
An easy way to transfer photos from your iPhone or Android to a PC
Hi, I’m Adam, I’m referred to as Warwagon on the discussion board. For the previous 19 years, I’ve been working my very own pc restore enterprise. In doing so, I cope with the typical pc person on a day-to-day foundation. Every bit of data I present for...
Apple quietly adds retro Nintendo controller support for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV
Apple’s newest system updates have made enjoying retro and retro-inspired video games extra genuine by including assist for Nintendo’s Classic controllers. Those with units operating iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, iPad iOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura can make the most of a load of latest options on the best iPhones, best iPads, and best MacBooks and Macs. But one replace we didn’t notice can be coming can be welcomed by anybody who loves enjoying classic-style video games via Apple Arcade and the App Store.
YouTube Premium family plan price increase coming
The value of a YouTube Premium household plan subscription goes up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 every month, a bounce of round 23%. This is going on simply as Google is catching numerous flak for its Premium commercials. The YouTube Premium household...
Android phones beat iPhones in early US quake warning
San Francisco, Oct 26 (SocialNews.XYZ) Android telephones’ built-in earthquake detection performance, examined throughout a 5.1-magnitude earthquake close to California’s San Jose on Tuesday, appears to have handed with flying colors, and likewise beat iPhones at alerting customers. According to Android Authority, Dave Burke, Google’s vp of engineering for...
The Microsoft Surface Duo finally gets Android 12L
Microsoft is lastly updating its Surface Duo — ahem — duo to Android 12 this week. The firm broke the information on its official Microsoft Devices Blog after beforehand committing to rolling out an replace someday this yr. Android 12 was made typically obtainable by Google in October 2021, whereas Android 12L hit Pixels in March.
Not just WhatsApp, Apple iMessage, FaceTime suffer outage too
Apple stated points that had induced a short outage in its iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime have been resolved. Apple Inc stated on Tuesday points that had induced a short outage in its iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime have been resolved. Users had earlier complained of...
Amazing Telegram Android Additions – Social News XYZ
Telegram is among the hottest messaging apps in the marketplace. It’s free, safe, and can be utilized throughout platforms and gadgets. But do you know that Telegram(Telegram汉化) has some hidden options that make it even higher? Here are some nice additions to your Android gadget:. Make calls...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched final month as a extra reasonably priced different to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This telephone mainly changed the ‘Mini’ telephone from final 12 months. It is large, nevertheless it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ mannequin. That being mentioned, this telephone has the identical base price ticket as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll evaluate them on this article. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple Hikes Music and TV+ Prices in First Increases Since Launch
Apple Inc. elevated costs for its music and TV+ companies for the primary time. Apple Inc. elevated costs for its music and TV+ companies for the primary time, citing rising licensing prices, a transfer that dangers giving rivals an edge in a fiercely aggressive streaming business. The firm elevated the...
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This may shock you, however if you happen to ever needed to seek out and get well a deleted textual content message on iOS 15, the one technique to do it was to first hope that you just had a backup with that particular textual content, after which restore your iPhone. An overly sophisticated and time-consuming course of, for what needs to be a simple job.
iPhone 15 Pro to get more RAM, Pro Max zoom upgrade, analyst sa
(Pocket-lint) – Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro will profit from extra RAM, a USB-C port, and extra, one analyst says – however the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the one that you really want. That’s as a result of Apple will reportedly give the iPhone 15 Pro...
Is iMessage down? Apple confirms issue as iPhone users complain they can’t send text messages
Apple customers have been complaining that iMessage is down and the tech big confirmed the problem. Apple says iMessage is now again on-line after it encountered points with the app this morning together with FaceTime struggling errors. 1. Apple customers have been experiencing points with iMessage. Downdetector recieved 1000’s of...
iMessage is not working for several iPhone users
Several iPhone customers have expressed their frustrations as they complained that their iMessage just isn’t working. While Apple has not but addressed this, it seems the app has been down for everybody. On October 25, a number of individuals took to social media to specific their disappointment as many...
iOS 16.2 asks users for feedback on Emergency SOS
Apple on Tuesday launched the first iOS 16.2 beta to builders, and it comes with some new options – particularly for iPad customers. And in the case of the iPhone, Apple has added an intriguing new choice that lets customers report back to the corporate when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered.
Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short
Google mum or dad Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, falling wanting analysts’ expectations on the highest and backside line, as YouTube promoting income got here up $400 million wanting estimates. These are crucial numbers from the report in comparison with what Wall Street was anticipating...
Alphabet Touts New Areas Like Google’s YouTube Shorts After a Tough Quarter
Google dad or mum Alphabet posted weaker than anticipated third-quarter earnings Tuesday because the search large offers with an inflation-mired economic system and slowing advert spending. But Chief Executive Sundar Pichai defended the corporate’s priorities, arguing that investments in areas like YouTube Shorts ultimately will repay. In the quarter...
Tech News Briefing – Tech Live 2022: WSJ’s Big Tech Event Is Back in Person
For three days at The Wall Street Journal’s annual know-how convention, Tech Live, prime tech executives and different movers and shakers within the trade will sit down with members of the Journal to debate all issues tech, the large information of the second and extra. Photo: Nikki Ritcher for the Wall Street Journal.
