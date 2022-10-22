ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails, after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “No Trespassing signs”.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Robbery Reported At Hale Halawai Park In Kona

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police report another assault at has occurred at the Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona, and the two suspects fled the area on foot. (BIVN) – The victim of a robbery at Hale Halawai Park in Kona on Thursday evening sustained non-life threatening injuries, police say, and the suspects in the alleged assault are still at large.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI

