Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour. The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
Founders of Hawaii-based semi-sub company accused of $28-million securities fraud scam
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A married couple has been charged with securities fraud after the US Department of Justice said they duped hundreds of investors out of more than $28 million in a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme. Curtiss E. Jackson, 69, of Honolulu, and Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, currently of Lake...
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding
Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
