Farm Progress America, October 25, 2022
Max Armstrong reports optimism in poultry and red meat consumption going into 2023 even as food prices rise. Max shares that poultry producers are meeting demand both domestically and for the export market. A CoBank report also shows that demand for cattle continue to remain strong due to strong beef demand even as retail prices rise. And there’s good news for pork producers too.
Cellular agriculture consortium to develop foods of the future
Competition drives innovation, but for an industry in its earliest stages of development, one of the smartest moves competitors can take is to join forces to overcome fundamental technical challenges, develop standards, and share knowledge in a way that advances the industry as a whole. Recently, the Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture (TUCCA) launched a new consortium, consisting of industry and nonprofit members, to support research in cellular agriculture.
UTIA researchers study feed efficiency of pregnant angus heifers
While cattle production has historically focused on increasing the feed efficiency of steers to produce a marketable beef product, researchers at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture are studying the feed efficiency of heifers, whose health and pregnancies set production up for success. Funded by the Tennessee Beef Promotion...
