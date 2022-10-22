Read full article on original website
Shirley Ann Hilliard
Shirley Ann Hilliard, AKA “Mimi” was born August 26,1945 in Geary, Oklahoma to parents Otto and Ada Lee. She departed this life to be with her heavenly father on Friday, October 21, 2022. Shirley was raised on a farm in Custer County, Oklahoma. In her early years, Shirley...
Here are the headlines for the Tuesday edition
- Clinton High School announces Red Tornado Boy and Girl for October. - Burns Flat suffers loss, at home against Bulldogs. - CBA picks up key district win, scores more than 50 points. - Obituary for Shirley Ann Hilliard. - Notice of death for Yvonne Fransen. - State, local, national...
NEWS ALERT - Carrus Health to operate Clinton hospital
During Tuesday’s special Clinton Hospital Authority meeting, the Clinton City Council voted to approve the “business terms” of an agreement with Carrus Health, an independent company headquartered in Sherman, Texas, to operate Clinton’s city owned hospital for the next year. The agreement is subject to the final technical edits of the city’s health care attorney at the Crowe & Dunlevy law firm in Oklahoma City.
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches or Homemade Beef Stew w/Corn Bread $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to enjoy a FREE cup of Soup...
