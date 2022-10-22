During Tuesday’s special Clinton Hospital Authority meeting, the Clinton City Council voted to approve the “business terms” of an agreement with Carrus Health, an independent company headquartered in Sherman, Texas, to operate Clinton’s city owned hospital for the next year. The agreement is subject to the final technical edits of the city’s health care attorney at the Crowe & Dunlevy law firm in Oklahoma City.

