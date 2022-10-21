Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy fights back tears as he becomes golf’s world No 1 for first time since 2020 after winning CJ Cup
RORY McILROY fought back tears as he returned to the top of golf’s world rankings with a successful defence of the CJ Cup. The Northern Irishman’s one-shot victory in South Carolina saw him become world No 1 again for the first time since July 2020. He stormed past...
Golf Digest
If you’re bad at reading greens, try this legendary putter's clever 'line' trick
Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon has made a lot of putts over the course of his career. Now in retirement, he’s helping golfers make more themselves. Faxon is a putting instructor at Jupiter Hills Club, and is often sought out by PGA Tour players for putting advice—most notably Rory McIlroy, a student of Faxon’s since 2018.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy holds back TEARS as he returns to World No.1 spot with CJ Cup win
Rory McIlroy became the World No.1 for the ninth time in his career with a one-shot victory over Kurt Kitayama at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman has been in supreme form in 2022 and entered this week at Congaree Golf Club fresh off renewing his rivalry with LIV Golf chief Greg Norman.
golfmagic.com
Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina: Rory McIlroy Wins $1,890,000
The Northern Irishman repeated as champion of the CJ Cup and in the process returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
In a year in which money has been among the dominant talking points in men’s professional golf—LIV Golf and the PGA Tour racing to see how many zeros they can toss at the end of prize money payouts to try and make players feel special—Rory McIlroy was playing for something more in the final round of the CJ Cup.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star will be "taking a break for a little bit"
PGA Tour star Max Homa has confirmed he will be "taking a break" from competitive action as he will shortly become a father for the first time. Homa, 31, has enjoyed another stellar year on the PGA Tour with two victories coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship in September when taking advantage of a shocking collapse from Danny Willett.
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
golfmagic.com
Report: Injury-ridden Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour chiefs
Court documents reveal the PGA Tour spoke to Anthony Kim in their ongoing lawsuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As first reported on by SI's Alex Miceli, the little nugget was revealed when court documents were sifted through after a discovery hearing on 17 October. That discovery hearing was...
golfmagic.com
Miguel Ángel Jiménez added to line-up for Olazabal & Friends Pro-Am
Miguel Ángel Jiménez will renew his long-standing friendship with José María Olazábal at Costa Navarino next month when he joins his Spanish compatriot at Europe’s newest golf destination for the inaugural Olazábal and Friends Charity Pro-Am. Jimenez, who has won 34 titles worldwide...
golfmagic.com
How much Rory McIlroy and others won at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy held back tears as he returned to the top of the world rankings with a superb victory at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. It was his 23rd victory on the circuit and it capped off a memorable six months where the Northern Irishman returned to simply stellar form.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rebel RETURNS for season-ending Team Championship in Miami
Adrian Otaegui, who recently became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled into Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami this week. Otaegui, who clinched his fourth DP World Tour title with a runaway victory on home...
golfmagic.com
Las Colinas Golf & Country Club hits double top at 2022 World Travel Awards
Las Colinas Golf & Country Club has further enhanced its reputation as one of Europe’s premier golf and real estate destinations after securing two of the leading accolades at the 2022 World Travel Awards – the ‘Oscars of the global tourism industry’. The acclaimed venue claimed...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy teases parenthood for Max Homa on verge of becoming No.1 again
Rory McIlroy admitted returning to the summit of the top of the world rankings if he were to win the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour would carry more meaning than at anytime before because of "everything I've went through". Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, has been the No. 1 in...
golfmagic.com
Bolton moves a step closer to hosting the Ryder Cup
Plans to put Bolton on the international sporting map by bringing the Ryder Cup to the town and restoring the historic Hulton Park Estate have now moved another step closer today after the decision of a Public Inquiry was announced. Independent Planning Inspector Dominic Young accepted Peel L&P’s case that...
