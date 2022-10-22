ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines

The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Shelley Wenger

Tips to Make Your Engagement Ring Look Bigger

When you find the person that you are meant to be with, you want to give her everything, including the best engagement ring that you can afford. However, your budget may be slowing you down. You may not be able to afford the best ring, and that is alright. You just need to find ways to make the one that you can afford shine!
homesenator.com

6 Ways to Make More Storage Space in Your Home

Do you feel smothered in your home with all the items you have lying around that you can’t throw away or don’t know where to place? Or are you preparing your home for winter and want to store everything safely for the next year? In any case, our homes shouldn’t look like storage sheds. With proper use of space around the house, you can have a much tidier and roomier home. Here are six ways to make more storage space in your home.
homesenator.com

Window Replacement Online: Why Is This A Good Idea?

It’s no secret that technology has drastically changed the way we live and interact with the world. The home improvement industry is one that has been particularly impacted by the rise of online shopping and DIY culture. More and more people are choosing to tackle home projects themselves, and many companies are popping up to cater to this demand. One such company is an online retailer that specializes in, you guessed it, window replacement.
WanderWisdom

Woman Shares Easy Tips for Taking a 3-Week Trip With No Checked Bags

When it comes to flying, traveling with just a carry on isn't just cheaper — it's also a lot easier. You don't have to worry about lost luggage, especially when you're dealing with connecting flights, or waiting at baggage claim once you reach your destination. But on longer trips, fitting everything into a carry on isn't always practical — or is it?
PopSugar

How to Style Your Home's Entryway Like a Pro

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The first place anyone sees in your home is the entryway. Depending on how...
The US Sun

How to clean glass shower doors

HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes. But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV. How to clean glass shower doors. A clean glass shower door can...
hunker.com

This DIYer Upcycled IKEA Kallax Shelves Into a Stunning Workbench

It never fails to impress us how creative people can get with IKEA furniture. United Kingdom-based DIYer Shayna Alnwick posted a video on Instagram (@theflippedpiece) demonstrating their process of creating what they called their dream workbench, created from IKEA's Kallax Shelves. They start with two Kallax units, one in white...
Dengarden

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

Tree stumps can be quite the eye sore, left to rot and turned into an ant hill haven. Removing stumps can be super tedious and sometimes dangerous, you can attempt to burn them out, bury them, or speed up the decomposing process. Some homeowners opt to repurpose their tree stumps such as potted ...
The Kitchn

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
Apartment Therapy

Nicole Richie’s Etsy Holiday Gift Guide Is A Bohemian Dream

Struggling to find presents for everyone on your list? Nicole Richie can help with that. After working with Etsy on two Creator Collabs last year, the A-lister has teamed up with the shopping platform to create a comprehensive holiday gift guide. From gold-rimmed nesting bowls to a linen waffle bathrobe...
ZDNet

I asked Amazon to show me weird tech gadgets. I still haven't recovered

There are moments in one's life when one's mood expresses a certain need. I don't know whether it was the fact that mercury had finally stopped being in retrograde -- or whether the full moon had finally done its worst -- but I really wanted to see something that would give my life a new meaning.
livingetc.com

Scandinavian Christmas decor ideas to create a pared-back and elegantly festive home

Scandinavian Christmas decor is all about creating a stylish, pared-back festive interior. A look that is elegant, simple and a far cry from the typical red, green and gold kitschy style so synonymous with this time of the year. Put away your plastic, your colorful decor, and this time Christmas go for something refined and Scandi-chic.
Refinery29

A Gloss Saves Me Time & Money On My Hair Routine

"Hair glosses are the best," says Carlyn Griscti, a hairstylist at New York's White Rose Collective salon. I'm laid back in the shampoo bowl while a clear glossing treatment is raked through my hair where it will sit for ten minutes, just like a conditioner. "We push them as an add-on to a cut or blowout because they're fast and make the hair look so healthy," says Griscti.

