New Braunfels Canyon knocks off Seguin in pivotal district clash; Vasquez’s catch lifts Clark past Roosevelt; Sam Houston tops Brackenridge in overtime
Nine weeks of high school football action are now officially in the books! Only two weeks remain. So many district races are coming down to the wire with multiple teams tied in the standings. Head-to-head matchups will prove to be the difference between earning a playoff berth and sitting on the couch in November.
ABILENE, Texas — Texas Lutheran’s defense intercepted three passes, while quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns to pull off a 17-10 win over McMurry University on their Homecoming and Senior Day at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene, Texas. The Bulldogs picked up their third consecutive road win and moved to 3-4 on the year and 2-3 in American Southwest Conference play.Texas Lutheran’s defense stymied McMurry (1-7, 1-5 ASC) all afternoon long with a trio of interceptions, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two pass breakups. Safety Mason Hardy (Flynn/Normangee) delivered a pair of momentum swings with two second half interceptions to go along with six tackles. Hardy, who transitioned to the safety position days before the regular season, now leads the American Southwest Conference with four interceptions on the season.
The UIL's state executive committee handed down that decision and others against two coaches in the program after a meeting Tuesday. Head football coach John Walsh was issued a five-game suspension and assistant coach Lee Vallejo can't coach for two years and was issued three years probation.
(Corpus Christi) — The Navarro Lady Panther Cross Country Team finished 5th at the UIL 4A Region 4 Championship on Monday. The Lady Panthers were lead by Zoe Carter who crossed the line in 12th place. Elizabeth Hagan, Madison Gilliam, Vanessa Garcia, Linlee Sturm, Lilia Flo and Sofia Salazar also placed for the Navarro girls cross country squad.
Former Cibolo Steele running back Brenden Brady has been on Texas HS Football’s radar for a while. After all, in his senior year with the Knights, we had a sit-down interview with Brady about his upcoming college career. You can find that interview here. Now in his final stretch...
Lindsey Scott Jr., the starting quarterback for University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, is having a season for the ages. Scott, unbelievably, is in his 7th year of college eligibility. He enrolled at LSU as a member of the class of 2016, before heading to East Mississippi Community College, the junior college program made famous by the Netflix series “Last Chance U”. From there, he ended up at Missouri, then transferred to FCS Nicholls State where, according to his bio, is 6th in school history in passing yards after just 18 games. His 990 rushing yards also led the Southland Conference in 2021.
University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian received criticism following Saturday's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State, but not all of it was directed at the Longhorns' play on the field. In addition to questions related to the team blowing a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Sarkisian was ...
(Seguin) – The Seguin ISD has given Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the green light to secure the land needed for its future elementary school. The unanimous vote on Friday by the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees directs Gutierrez to finalize negotiations for the purchase of 25 acres in the 6500 block of FM 725. The property, priced at $1.375 million, will serve as the site for the replacement school of the district’s current McQueeney Elementary campus. The property is located approximately two miles north from the school’s current location.
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
(Seguin) — Tickets are still available for this week’s Men and Women’s Power Luncheon. The event recognizing business and community leaders is being hosted by the Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Seguin...
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
She was picked up by a family member that lives in Kyle.
The new location, near Lackland Air Force Base, is the chain's third store in the San Antonio area.
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
It's now open to the public.
