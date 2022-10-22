ABILENE, Texas — Texas Lutheran’s defense intercepted three passes, while quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns to pull off a 17-10 win over McMurry University on their Homecoming and Senior Day at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene, Texas. The Bulldogs picked up their third consecutive road win and moved to 3-4 on the year and 2-3 in American Southwest Conference play.Texas Lutheran’s defense stymied McMurry (1-7, 1-5 ASC) all afternoon long with a trio of interceptions, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two pass breakups. Safety Mason Hardy (Flynn/Normangee) delivered a pair of momentum swings with two second half interceptions to go along with six tackles. Hardy, who transitioned to the safety position days before the regular season, now leads the American Southwest Conference with four interceptions on the season.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO