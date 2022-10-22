ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Moa Svedenskiold Shares Jim West Challenge Individual Title

SAN MARCOS, Texas – University of Houston freshman Moa Svedenskiold fired a 68 for the second straight day to share the individual championship with a 54-hole score of 8-under 208 at the Jim West Challenge on Monday afternoon. The day started on a rough note for Svedenskiold, who bogeyed...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Women’s Golf in 4th after Jim West Challenge First Day

SAN MARCOS, Texas – University of Houston freshman Moa Svedenskiold posted back-to-back rounds of par or better to lead the Cougars and tie for fourth at 4-under 140 following the first day of the Jim West Challenge on Sunday. Competing on the 6,132-yard, par-72 course at Kissing Tree Golf...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Williams Cup

WILMINGTON, N.C. – University of Houston junior Santiago De La Fuente posted an even-par 72 to lead the Cougars during the Final Round of the Williams Cup and finished 13th with a three-day score of 221 at Eagle Point Golf Club on Sunday afternoon. A transfer from Arkansas Tech,...
HOUSTON, TX
KAKE TV

Newman University soccer player passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Newman University Athletics is mourning the death of men’s soccer player Austin Madubuike who passed away Sunday. Newman Athletics said that Madubuike had been in the ICU at a Fort Smith hospital since October 15. The team had a game earlier that same day and after the game he suffered a "medical episode," according to The Vantage.
WICHITA, KS
uhcougars.com

Soccer Falls to UCF in Orlando

ORLANDO – The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its final road match of the regular season against UCF in a 1-0 decision Sunday afternoon from the UCF Soccer and Track Complex. Houston (5-7-3, 1-4-2 American) found its first chance of the match with a header by defender Addie...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Tune Earns American Honors

HOUSTON – University of Houston senior quarterback Clayton Tune has been named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Tune led the Cougars to a second consecutive conference road victory – and sixth consecutive American regular season road win dating to a season ago – as Houston defeated Navy, 38-20 on Saturday. The team captain finished 21 for 30 with 261 passing yards while matching a Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium record with five passing touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Manhattan, Russell, Kingman, South Sumner Co., Dighton headline with big wins; who else impressed in Week 8?

Big wins by Manhattan, Lawrence Free State, Russell, South Sumner Co. and Dighton formed Week 8, the last week of the regular season. No. 1 Manhattan stamped itself as 6A’s best team – and likely the state’s best overall squad. Manhattan rolled over Wichita Northwest, 56-28. Northwest was No. 6 in 6A. The Indians completed a remarkable resume with wins against current 6A No. 2 Derby, 5A No. 3 Hays High, Washburn Rural (6-2), rival Junction City (6-2) and Northwest. Those five teams have a combined three losses when not playing Manhattan.
RUSSELL, KS
defendernetwork.com

Study: Top 10 Best Colleges in Texas

For many students interested in going to college, the November 1st “early decision” deadline is approaching. Wallet Hub, a personal finance platform released its ranking for the top ten best colleges in Texas for 2023. Texas college and universities:. 1. Rice University6. SMU. 2. University of Texas at...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
KWCH.com

Wicked wind and severe storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the day ahead promises to be very warm and windy. In fact, not only do afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s place us 20-25 degrees above average, more record highs are possible for the third day in-a-row.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

The Story Behind the Building: Devlin

Devlin Hall is marked by its sharp angles and overall clean and sleek appearance. Its namesake, Tom Devlin, however, is known for his philanthropic nature and business successes. Devlin Hall is quoted as “the first building in the world dedicated to entrepreneurship.” Devlin Hall opened its doors in 1989, decades after Devlin graduated from Wichita State University.
WICHITA, KS
KHOU

Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
HOUSTON, TX

