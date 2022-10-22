Read full article on original website
explore venango
Track How Your Pa. Municipality Is Using Federal Stimulus Funding
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments...
explore venango
Most Outside Spending on Pa. Governor’s Race Has One Aim: to Defeat Doug Mastriano
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the nationally watched race for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro has outspent Republican rival Doug Mastriano by tens of millions of dollars, carving out a formidable financial advantage in a contest widely viewed as a referendum on nearly every major issue in American politics. (Photo:...
