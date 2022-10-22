ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockway, PA

High School Football PRO

Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgway Area High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
RIMERSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

2022 Halloween Guide for Jefferson County and Surrounding Areas

A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line

A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
TYRONE, PA
wccsradio.com

RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY

A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peach Bavarian

2 – 3 oz. packages peach gelatin. 1 – 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -Drain peaches, reserving 2/3 cup juice. Chop peaches into small pieces; set aside. -In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin and sugar in boiling water. Stir in reserved syrup. Chill until slightly thickened.
WTAJ

Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Host Your Christmas Party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your Christmas party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience. Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s, in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table, in New Bethlehem. Give...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA

