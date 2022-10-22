Read full article on original website
Rimersburg, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ridgway Area High School football team will have a game with Union High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
explorejeffersonpa.com
2022 Halloween Guide for Jefferson County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
WFMJ.com
Hazmat called for spill at truck rollover along state line
A hazardous material crew was called out Monday Morning after a dump truck tipped over along the state line between Trumbull and Mercer counties. A dump truck overturned at around 8:15 a.m., blocking State Line Road north of Ohio Street between Hermitage and Hubbard. A load of fill dirt spilled...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $120,000 sold in Indiana County
INDIANA, Pa. — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Indiana County over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Keno ticket was sold on Oct. 22 at the D & G Store at 4985 Lucerne Road in Indiana. The store will...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Peach Bavarian
2 – 3 oz. packages peach gelatin. 1 – 8 oz. carton of frozen whipped topping, thawed. -Drain peaches, reserving 2/3 cup juice. Chop peaches into small pieces; set aside. -In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin and sugar in boiling water. Stir in reserved syrup. Chill until slightly thickened.
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Host Your Christmas Party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your Christmas party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience. Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s, in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table, in New Bethlehem. Give...
