Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Scouts from around the region earned their Weather Merit Badges and had a special visit from Jack and his friends at the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau! Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
2022 Halloween Guide for Jefferson County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Washington Township last Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:34 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured, One Life-Flighted Following Crash on Interstate 80 in Graham Township
GRAHAM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured after a 76-year-old driver experienced a medical episode and crashed into an embankment in Graham Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Graham Township,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Side-by-Side Hit-and-Run Crash in Warsaw Township
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Warsaw Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened on Burcher Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, around 9:30 p.m. on September 29. Police say a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx T4 UTV driven by...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer Spins Out, Strikes Guide Rail Twice in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle, causing it to spin out and strike a guide rail twice on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Interstate 80 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Host Your Christmas Party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your Christmas party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience. Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s, in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table, in New Bethlehem. Give...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Indiana County Man Victim of Homicide
EAST WHEATFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Dilltown-area man who was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township residence on October 20 has been found deceased and his death was ruled a homicide. The body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, was located by troopers on Saturday, October 22, at...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Direct Care Personnel
New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel. Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?. This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program. Competitive hourly wages ($12-$14/hr.) Restraint/restriction free agency. Weekends are a must!. Benefits package available!
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: French Onion Soup With Meatballs
1 – 12 oz. package frozen fully cooked Italian meatballs. 18 slices French bread baguette (1/4 inch thick) -In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first nine ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours (or until onions are tender). -Ladle soup into six broiler-safe 16-oz. ramekins. Top each with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: 2 DuBois Men Accused of Robbery, Assault Appear for Preliminary Hearings
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Two DuBois men accused of robbing, assaulting and stealing money from a DuBois man were scheduled for preliminary hearings during centralized court on Friday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, were both...
Comments / 0