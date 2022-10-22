A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO