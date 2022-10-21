Amid negotiations with Anthem, the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital board announced Oct. 14 that its Chief Executive Officer Steve Hannah had been released from his contract. BenitoLink spoke to Hannah in September about the status of Anthem Blue Cross PPO. BenitoLink has requested more information from the Hazel Hawkins Hospital board and will report more on the situation as soon as possible.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO