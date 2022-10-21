ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Jose Yerena

Jose S. Yerena passed away on October 23, 2022, in San Francisco, California at the age of 59. The arrangements are pending at this time and will be posted when they are finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Benito County sheriff responds to Civil Grand Jury recommendations

San Benito County Sheriff Deputies serving a warrant in August 2022. Photo courtesy of Sheriff's Department. While the San Benito County Civil Grand Jury report, released at the beginning of September, was generally complimentary toward the San Benito County Sheriff’s Department, with their only recommendations being more patrols, the creation of a violent crimes task force, and an increase in local recruiting, its criticism of the County Jail was more pointed.
Hazel Hawkins and Anthem Blue Cross part ways

Amid negotiations with Anthem, the Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital board announced Oct. 14 that its Chief Executive Officer Steve Hannah had been released from his contract. BenitoLink spoke to Hannah in September about the status of Anthem Blue Cross PPO. BenitoLink has requested more information from the Hazel Hawkins Hospital board and will report more on the situation as soon as possible.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101 near SJB

Caltrans announced overnight lane closures on Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista are scheduled beginning Oct. 26 for drainage infrastructure repairs. According to the news release the closures were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27. Caltrans said travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 101...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA

