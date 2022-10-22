Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
semoball.com
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
C2D1 volleyball: Portageville defeats Senath-Hornersville to earn chance at second straight district title
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Despite not playing its best, the Portageville volleyball team advanced the MSHSAA Class 2 District Championship by orchestrating its way to a 3-1 win over Senath-Hornersville at PHS on Monday, Oct. 24. It was the third time the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-10-1) have defeated the fourth-seeded...
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship
No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
semoball.com
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: St. Vincent upsets top-seeded Meadow Heights for back-to-back district title wins
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — St. Vincent walked into the Crystal City High School gym as underdogs Tuesday and left as district champions. St. Vincent rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded Meadow Heights 12-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 and win its second straight Class 1 District 4 championship.
semoball.com
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
SLU Men’s Basketball tops UMSL in exhibition
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball team took care of UMSL in an exhibition game on Monday night, 81-58, at Chaifetz Arena. Gibson Jimerson and Sincere Parker tied a game-high 15 points scored to lead the Billikens. Yuri Collins added 13 points and a game-high seven assists to help SLU to victory. […]
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
mymoinfo.com
Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 Classroom Expansion Plan
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is working on a classroom expansion plan. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says the plan will include a reconfiguration of the district’s school buildings which will not take effect until August 2024. My MO Info · KJ102122G. Dr. Reuss further explains the reconfiguration...
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
