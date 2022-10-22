ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter

No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship

No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
FOX 2

SLU Men’s Basketball tops UMSL in exhibition

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball team took care of UMSL in an exhibition game on Monday night, 81-58, at Chaifetz Arena. Gibson Jimerson and Sincere Parker tied a game-high 15 points scored to lead the Billikens. Yuri Collins added 13 points and a game-high seven assists to help SLU to victory. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
semoball.com

High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
JACKSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
FENTON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 Classroom Expansion Plan

(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is working on a classroom expansion plan. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says the plan will include a reconfiguration of the district’s school buildings which will not take effect until August 2024. My MO Info · KJ102122G. Dr. Reuss further explains the reconfiguration...
FESTUS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

