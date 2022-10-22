Read full article on original website
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
prepskc.com
HOF Coach Profile: Richmond's Rob Bowers 10/23
A native of Hamilton Missouri he graduated from Penney High School before attending William Jewell College. He started his coaching career in 1980 as an assistant at Plattsburg before moving on to Sam Houston State where he was a graduate assistant. Bowers head coaching career started in 1984 at Work...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Megan Rapinoe laments 'disappointing' semifinal loss to Kansas City Current
OL Reign have been eliminated from NWSL playoff contention.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
No excuse needed in Missouri to vote in person for November election
A new law that went into effect this year is changing when Missourians can go to the polls to vote.
kshb.com
Periods of mist and cool tonight, more rain southeast of KC
Periods of mist tonight in KC as new rain increases southeast of KC by morning. A new area of rain will likely stay around 50 miles south and east of KC Tuesday, a few showers in KC. The rest of the week into the weekend looks mostly dry, perhaps a...
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
Raymore officials concerned over rumors of proposed landfill
Raymore Mayor Kristofer Turnbow and other city officials released a statement Tuesday announcing opposition to rumors of an effort to bring a landfill next to the city’s northern boundary.
New Nordstrom Rack location coming to Overland Park
Kansas City will soon have a second Nordstrom Rack location. A store at 119th and Metcalf is expected to open in Fall 2023.
Kansas City Police recover stolen Chiefs memorabilia days after finding stolen van
Days after a stolen Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
KCTV 5
KC metro feels impact as RSV cases surge nationwide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - RSV cases among children have been surging nationwide, which includes the Kansas City metro area. Not only are the numbers worse this year, but they’re rising sooner than usual. The University of Kansas Health System told KCTV5 News that the typical season for RSV,...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
Country music star Wynonna Judd announces show in Kansas City
Country music singer Wynonna Judd's "The Final Tour" will make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, at the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 3, 2023.
Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
