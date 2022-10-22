ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kansas City, MO

prepskc.com

HOF Coach Profile: Richmond's Rob Bowers 10/23

A native of Hamilton Missouri he graduated from Penney High School before attending William Jewell College. He started his coaching career in 1980 as an assistant at Plattsburg before moving on to Sam Houston State where he was a graduate assistant. Bowers head coaching career started in 1984 at Work...
RICHMOND, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

KC metro feels impact as RSV cases surge nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - RSV cases among children have been surging nationwide, which includes the Kansas City metro area. Not only are the numbers worse this year, but they’re rising sooner than usual. The University of Kansas Health System told KCTV5 News that the typical season for RSV,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash near 35th and Prospect. A pedestrian was going diagonally southeast across Prospect when a white Ford F150 was traveling northbound on Prospect. The Ford hit the pedestrian who was in the northbound travel lane. The driver of the Ford stopped and remained […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS

