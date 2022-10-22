Read full article on original website
Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango
The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing. Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse. ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT. SEIU Pay Grade 12. $12.01/hr. Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and...
Venango County Photo of the Day
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of seven local athletes: Nate Pfennigworth, of Franklin; Gage Haniwalt of Franklin; Chayse Skinner, of Oil City; and Sydney May, of Franklin; Ayanna Ferringer, of Cranberry; Ashlyn Collins, of Cranberry; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Nate Pfennigworth and Gage Haniwalt , both...
Venango Technology Center Open House Set for Thursday
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — The Venango Technology Center will host an open house on Thursday, October 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both prospective and current students and families are invited to stop in to visit the 15 different program areas. The programs include Allied Health Occupations,...
Kathleen Susan Hanna
Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Coudersport, Potter County on December 6, 1958 to the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret (Iown) Hanna Finch. Kathy attended Oil City High School. As a young girl, she was an avid horseback-rider. Kathy...
Linda Joann White
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness. Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski. Linda worked at Kmart as...
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Kathleen R. Adams
Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City, passed on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1955 to James R. and Shirley (Dahlin) Cherry. Her father, James precedes her in death. Kathleen attended Rocky Grove High School. She was later...
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Genevieve A. Perry
Genevieve A. Perry, age 92, of Grove City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, in Butler Memorial, following a brief illness. Genevieve was born in Grove City on Jan. 26, 1930, to Joseph Samuel and Eva Marie (Gallo) Puntureri. She married Nicholas G. Perry, Sr., of July 1, 1950; he preceded...
Cranberry Township Teen Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Guardrail
VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry Township teen fell asleep at the wheel on Sunday afternoon and crashed his car into a guardrail near mile marker 149 on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday,...
John William “Bill” Nadig
John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. Born in Franklin, PA on November 14, 1935, he was the son of the late John A. and Nellie (Lewis) Nadig. Bill attended the Congress Hill Church of God church and...
Bryan O’Donnell Jr.
Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital. He was born in Clarks Summit, Pa on April 9, 1988 to the late Bryan O’Donnell Sr. Bryan enjoyed taking trips to Salamanca, New York and Gettysburg; he was a fan of...
Shippenville Ambulance Service to Close Amid Staffing Crisis
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close effective February 1. (Photo courtesy PennCare.) The ambulance service is one of six of its kind remaining to serve Clarion County. After its closure, only Clarion Hospital, East Brady, Emlenton, Knox, and Southern Clarion Ambulance Service will remain. State...
Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow, of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. He was born in Frogtown, Clarion County on Nov. 25, 1933 to Madison (Chirp) and Cecelia Stringfellow. Rev. Stringfellow worked at Owens Illinois Glass...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Browned Butter Cereal Bars
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Browned Butter Cereal Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Friends and family will think using Cap’n Crunch and browned butter is genius!. Ingredients. 4 cups white fudge-covered miniature pretzels. 1 package (10 ounces) of miniature marshmallows. 1 package (10...
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 24, 1953 in Grove City; son of William...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Simple Lemon Mousse
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Simple Lemon Mousse – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This classic, simple lemon mousse recipe is the refreshing dessert you need!. Ingredients. 2/3 cup sugar. 2 tablespoons cornstarch. Dash salt. 3 large egg yolks. 2/3 cup whole milk. 1/2 cup lemon...
