Zeke Blackwell is the director of Young Performers Theater, which is staging “Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker Street Irregular” this weekend. Comprised of middle-school students and older, the cast brings to life the World’s Greatest Consulting Detective as he tackles a pair of his most famous cases (“The Red-Headed League,” and “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle”) with the help of the Baker Street Irregulars, his rag-tag group of young assistants. Shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 28 & 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, Odess Theater, tickets available online.

SITKA, AK ・ 14 HOURS AGO