Read full article on original website
Related
kcaw.org
Listen: KCAW and KFSK host House District 2 candidate forum
On Thursday, October 20, KCAW-Sitka and KFSK-Petersburg co-hosted a live forum with candidates for House District 2 of the Alaska Legislature. Independent Rebecca Himschoot, of Sitka, and Republican Kenny Karl Skaflestad, of Hoonah, joined us to answer listener questions. The forum was moderated by CoastAlaska News Director Angela Denning. Listen here:
kcaw.org
October 25, 2022: What’s on the agenda when the Sitka Assembly meets tonight?
When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (10-25-22), it will appoint a new assembly member to fill the seat Dave Miller vacated earlier this month. Four applicants threw their hats in the ring for the role: former assembly members Richard Wein and Ben Miyasato, Carol Voisin and Timothy Pike. Once the...
kinyradio.com
Sitka residents cautioned to conserve water until further notice
Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - Friday morning, the City and Borough of Sitka gave the notice to conserve water for the time being. Melissa Henshaw, Public and Government Relations Director, said what caused the current water shortage. "The City and Borough of Sitka has been using storage tank water exclusively since...
kcaw.org
Elementary! Sherlock Holmes and his ‘unofficial force’ of street urchins are a natural fit for Sitka’s Young Performers Theater
Zeke Blackwell is the director of Young Performers Theater, which is staging “Sherlock Holmes & the 1st Baker Street Irregular” this weekend. Comprised of middle-school students and older, the cast brings to life the World’s Greatest Consulting Detective as he tackles a pair of his most famous cases (“The Red-Headed League,” and “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle”) with the help of the Baker Street Irregulars, his rag-tag group of young assistants. Shows 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, October 28 & 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, Odess Theater, tickets available online.
Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges
Wildlife Troopers in Alaska have officially ended their investigation into the shooting of a brown bear. The bear was killed by a 16-year-old in a Sitka neighborhood early on Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Sitka police received a call from a young man who said he shot...
Comments / 0