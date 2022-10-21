ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info

On Sunday, Austin FC and FC Dallas will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will battle at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info

  • Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights

  • Austin FC has scored 67 goals in 35 matches this season (third in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded 38 goals in 35 games (second in league).
  • With 49 goals in 35 matches, FC Dallas is 12th in MLS. On the flip side, Austin FC has conceded 51 goals in 35 games, 13th in the league.
  • Austin FC has outscored opponents 67-51, and its +16 goal differential is fourth in MLS.
  • FC Dallas’ goal difference (+11) is sixth in MLS.
  • In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
  • In terms of shots, FC Dallas is 18th in the league offensively (taking 10.1 per match), and Austin FC is 17th defensively (conceding 11.1).
  • Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.4 per game.
  • FC Dallas has been outshot by opponents 364-355, and its -9 shot differential is 13th in MLS.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders

Austin FC Leaders

  • Maximiliano Urruti has compiled nine goals in 33 games, which puts him No. 1 on Austin FC and 30th in the league.
  • Diego Fagundez has registered six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the No. 2 scorer on Austin FC.
  • In 35 league games, Austin FC’s leader in assists is Fagundez, who has tallied 12 on 54 chances created.

FC Dallas Leaders

  • Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
  • Franco Jara has scored three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Velasco has five assists in 27 games, the most on FC Dallas and 31st in the league.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report

Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)

FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)

Austin FC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Vancouver L 2-0 Away
10/9/2022 Colorado D 1-1 Home
10/16/2022 Real Salt Lake D 2-2 Home
10/23/2022 FC Dallas Home

FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away
10/1/2022 Colorado L 1-0 Away
10/9/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 2-1 Home
10/17/2022 Minnesota United FC D 1-1 Home
10/23/2022 Austin FC Away

