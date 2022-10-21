How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info
On Sunday, Austin FC and FC Dallas will take to the pitch in MLS action. The squads will battle at 8:00 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN from Q2 Stadium.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Game Info
- Match Day: Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- FREE MLS LIVE STREAM: Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas for free with a trial to fuboTV!
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Offensive Trends & Insights
- Austin FC has scored 67 goals in 35 matches this season (third in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded 38 goals in 35 games (second in league).
- With 49 goals in 35 matches, FC Dallas is 12th in MLS. On the flip side, Austin FC has conceded 51 goals in 35 games, 13th in the league.
- Austin FC has outscored opponents 67-51, and its +16 goal differential is fourth in MLS.
- FC Dallas’ goal difference (+11) is sixth in MLS.
- In terms of shots, Austin FC is sixth in the league offensively (taking 11.5 per match), and FC Dallas is 11th defensively (conceding 10.4).
- In terms of shots, FC Dallas is 18th in the league offensively (taking 10.1 per match), and Austin FC is 17th defensively (conceding 11.1).
- Austin FC is 10th in MLS in shot differential at +0.4 per game.
- FC Dallas has been outshot by opponents 364-355, and its -9 shot differential is 13th in MLS.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Team Leaders
Austin FC Leaders
- Maximiliano Urruti has compiled nine goals in 33 games, which puts him No. 1 on Austin FC and 30th in the league.
- Diego Fagundez has registered six goals in 35 games, ranking him as the No. 2 scorer on Austin FC.
- In 35 league games, Austin FC’s leader in assists is Fagundez, who has tallied 12 on 54 chances created.
FC Dallas Leaders
- Alan Velasco is FC Dallas’ leading goal-scorer, with six (on 39 shots) in 27 league matches.
- Franco Jara has scored three goals (on 0.7 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Velasco has five assists in 27 games, the most on FC Dallas and 31st in the league.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Injuries & Status Report
Austin FC: Washington Corozo (out)
FC Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (out)
Austin FC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Vancouver
|L 2-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Colorado
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/16/2022
|Real Salt Lake
|D 2-2
|Home
|10/23/2022
|FC Dallas
|–
|Home
FC Dallas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|10/1/2022
|Colorado
|L 1-0
|Away
|10/9/2022
|Sporting Kansas City
|W 2-1
|Home
|10/17/2022
|Minnesota United FC
|D 1-1
|Home
|10/23/2022
|Austin FC
|–
|Away
Check out more soccer content here !
If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
The post How to Watch Austin FC vs. FC Dallas Live: Streaming Online, TV Options, Game Info appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .
Comments / 0