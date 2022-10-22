Read full article on original website
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House is closed until 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
UDOT closing both directions of I-80 in Salt Lake City over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Road closures scheduled this weekend in the Beehive State may have an impact on your weekend plans, so officials are advising drivers to plan ahead. UDOT officials announced they will close portions of I-80 in Salt Lake City for two nights. Due to construction...
Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27...
Safety measures for buildings under construction questioned after recent fires
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said most residents evacuated from the buildings neighboring the major Sugar House fire should hopefully be able to return Thursday night. “We do have a plan in place we’re going through each of those apartments that were affected...
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
Drone footage shows massive fire burning at Sugar House complex under construction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drone footage captured on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning reveals a sizable fire raging at a Sugar House complex while it was still under construction. Numerous residents of the nearby apartments were forced to evacuate. Many of them could be seen standing, some...
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
Owens, McDonald finally debate on inflation, energy, border, CRT, abortion
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The last major Utah debate of the election season finally happened Friday night in South Jordan — but even then, a late technical glitch delayed the anticipated face-off between Congressman Burgess Owens and challenger Darlene McDonald for about a half hour. McDonald, who...
GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
Springville teen student dies from injuries after struck by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage student in Springville has passed away from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car while walking to school. Officials responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of 620 S Canyon Road on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
