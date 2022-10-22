ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27...
PULLMAN, WA
kmyu.tv

Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Owens, McDonald finally debate on inflation, energy, border, CRT, abortion

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The last major Utah debate of the election season finally happened Friday night in South Jordan — but even then, a late technical glitch delayed the anticipated face-off between Congressman Burgess Owens and challenger Darlene McDonald for about a half hour. McDonald, who...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kmyu.tv

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy