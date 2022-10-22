Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Herald & Review
Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central dispatches Athens 2-1
No quarter was granted as Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central blunted Athens' plans 2-1 in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 25. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Man killed in Central Illinois train accident worked for co-op for 49 years
STONINGTON — A man killed last week in a Central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century, authorities said. Christian County coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Stephen "Steve" J. Jordan, 69, died Friday of multiple...
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
DECATUR – Members of the Decatur school board are discussing the possibility of adding up to 30 new teaching assistants to cover the primary grades. Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout
DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Decatur man accused of biting nurses
DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of biting two nurses is now denying three charges of aggravated battery. Amos E. Mason, 34, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 5, where Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department...
Watch now: 10 videos show shootout involving Decatur police, suspect
Warning: Videos containing graphic footage. The Decatur Police Department released 10 videos related to the Oct. 12, 2022 officer-involved shooting that left two police officers wounded and the suspect dead.
What's next for Sloan's Calzones?
DECATUR -- Those taking advantage of the regular buy one get one Tuesday special at Sloan’s Calzones in downtown Decatur were doing so for the last time. “Unfortunately this is something we never wanted to say!! Sloans Calzones will be closing as of this Friday,” read a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We appreciate your support more than you know! We are closed for now, but definitely not forever.”
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence
DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
